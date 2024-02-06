US Credit Card Delinquencies Surge Amid Rising Consumer Debt

The year 2023 marked a significant escalation in credit card delinquencies in the United States, with serious delinquencies—those 90 days or more past due—rising by 59% to 6.4% in the fourth quarter. This stark increase, up from just over 4% at the end of 2022, is part of a broader trend of swelling consumer debt, which has now reached a staggering $17.5 trillion, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

The Relentless Growth of Debt

Despite the surge in delinquencies, the total debt continued to grow at a pace consistent with pre-pandemic trends. In the fourth quarter, household debt escalated by $212 billion, marking a 1.2% increase from the previous quarter and 3.6% rise year over year. Credit card debt alone leaped by 14.5% from the same period the previous year. Auto loan debt also swelled, reaching a substantial $1.61 trillion.

The Impact of Higher Interest Rates

Borrowers are grappling with the fallout of higher interest rates, which have risen sharply since the Federal Reserve embarked on its tightening cycle in March 2022. The Fed ramped up its short-term borrowing rate by 5.25 percentage points through July 2023, leading to higher rates on adjustable-rate consumer debt products. This includes a significant jump from about 14.5% to 21.5% on credit cards.

Student Loans and Mortgages

Meanwhile, student loan debt has remained relatively stable at just over $1.6 trillion. President Joe Biden has forgiven approximately $136.6 billion in such debt since assuming office. Mortgage debt grew by 2.8% in 2023, with a slight uptick in delinquency rates to 0.82%.

The report suggests mounting financial stress, particularly among younger and lower-income households. The higher interest rates have likely played a significant role in the spike in delinquencies. As the US grapples with these alarming trends, the spotlight is on financial institutions and policymakers to devise strategies that alleviate the burden on consumers and foster financial stability.