Urgent Call for NBTC to Plan Reallocation of Spectrum Ranges as NT Rights Expire

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) faces pressing demands to develop a comprehensive strategy for the reallocation of three critical spectrum ranges currently held by National Telecom (NT), as their rights are set to expire in September next year. The spectrums in question, 850 megahertz, 2100MHz, and 2300MHz, are pivotal for maintaining the quality of mobile services in partnership with major mobile operators.

Impending Spectrum Reallocation Challenges

Advisor to NBTC commissioner, Prawit Leeathapornwongsa, highlights the absence of a definitive plan from the NBTC to manage the reallocation or auction of these spectrum bands timely. With the procedure expected to take at least nine months, the impending deadline raises concerns over potential declines in mobile signal quality, impacting consumer satisfaction. Prawit emphasizes the need for the NBTC to finalize its approach, balancing operators' financial burdens against public benefits.

Financial Implications for National Telecom

Nattapon Nattasomboon, NT's board chairman, points out the financial stakes for NT, with its current revenue stream of approximately 40 billion baht from partnerships with private operators slated to disappear post-2025. NT, a merger of TOT and CAT Telecom, collaborates with several mobile operators under existing agreements that are crucial for its service delivery. The looming expiration of these agreements underscores the urgency for a well-considered reallocation plan.

Strategies for Future Operations

Amidst these challenges, NT is pursuing a turnaround plan aimed at minimizing redundant investments and generating new revenue streams. This includes a significant reduction in its investment budget for 2024 and the initiation of an early retirement scheme to optimize operational efficiency. NT's future operations hinge on the successful reallocation of the spectrum ranges and its ability to adapt to the evolving telecommunications landscape.

As the deadline approaches, the NBTC's decisions will play a crucial role in shaping Thailand's mobile telecommunications services' future quality and accessibility. Stakeholders await the commission's strategy with bated breath, hoping for solutions that ensure continuous service excellence and innovation in the sector.