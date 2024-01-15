en English
Finance

Urban Indian Women Show Risk-Averse Investment Behavior, Reveals Survey

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Urban Indian Women Show Risk-Averse Investment Behavior, Reveals Survey

A pioneering study by DBS Bank India and CRISil has shed light on the investment behaviour of urban Indian women. Conducted across 10 cities with over 800 participants, the survey revealed that a majority (51%) of female earners prefer to park their investments in fixed deposits and savings accounts. The tendency to opt for safer assets despite lower returns underscores a strong aversion to risk among Indian women living in metros.

The Role of Women in Financial Decision Making

The study unveils that women are not only earning but also actively participating in long-term family financial decision-making. A remarkable 98% of both salaried and self-employed women contribute in this regard. Factors such as age, income, marital status, and presence of dependents were found to influence their financial behaviour. Furthermore, it was observed that women over the age of 45 are more likely to make independent financial decisions, with 65% in this age bracket doing so as compared to 41% of those aged 25-35.

Investment Choices of Indian Women

DBS Bank India’s customer insights corroborate the findings of the survey. The Bank’s records show that 10% of their female customers hold active fixed deposits, double the figure for male customers. Diversifying further, 16% of the surveyed women invest in gold, 15% in mutual funds, 10% in real estate, and a mere 7% in stocks. This data reiterates the preference of urban working women for safer assets, indicating their risk-averse nature.

Digital Engagement and Preferences

The survey also explored women’s usage of different banking and payment channels, revealing regional variations and preferences across cities. When it comes to digital payments, UPI emerged as the method of choice. Prashant Joshi, Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking Group at DBS Bank India, emphasised that the survey’s insights demonstrate the importance of financial stability for independent female earners in India, along with their growing financial autonomy and digital engagement.

Finance India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

