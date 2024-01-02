Ur-Energy’s Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG), a key player in the Energy sector, saw a notable uptick in its stock price at the commencement of the trading session on December 29, 2024. The stock opened the day at $1.50, marking a 3.36% increase from the preceding session. The price oscillated between $1.48 and $1.56 throughout the day, eventually closing at $1.49.
Company’s Financial Performance
Despite the recent positive price movement, Ur-Energy has faced some financial challenges. The company’s annual sales have declined by 31.35% over the past five years, with its yearly earnings per share decreasing by a significant 43.75%. Currently, the company’s market float stands at $252.49 million, while outstanding shares total $265.99 million. The company operates with a modest team of 14 employees. Its financial metrics reveal a gross margin of -72405.26, an operating margin of -104178.95, and a pretax margin of -90210.53. Insider ownership is at 5.08%, while institutional ownership is considerably higher at 46.70%.
Insider Transactions and Fiscal Report
Recent insider transactions have seen company directors selling shares at prices around $1.54-$1.55. The latest fiscal report discloses a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07, which fell short of the consensus estimate by the same margin. Ur-Energy Inc. operates with a net margin of -90210.53 and a return on equity of -25.90. Analysts have predicted an EPS of $0.01 for the current fiscal year, with a decrease to -43.75% EPS for the next.
Financial Ratios and Projections
Ur-Energy Inc. boasts a quick ratio of 5.31 and a price to sales ratio of 33.47 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s diluted EPS stands at -0.12, but is expected to improve to -0.01 in the coming quarter and hit 0.04 in a year’s time. The company’s average trading volume over the past 5 days has been 1.95 million, with a stochastic %D of 43.14% and an Average True Range of 0.08. The stock’s volatility was 51.12% over the past 14 days and 49.88% over the past 100 days. The 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages are at $1.5720 and $1.2276, respectively.
Ur-Energy Inc., with a market capitalization of 409.62 million and sales of 20 K, is a significant player in the Energy sector. However, its net income of -17,140 K last quarter and previous quarter’s loss of -17,190 K signals challenges ahead. As the company embarks on the new year, it is expected to navigate these challenges and work towards improving its financial performance and stock market standing.
