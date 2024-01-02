en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ur-Energy’s Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Ur-Energy’s Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG), a key player in the Energy sector, saw a notable uptick in its stock price at the commencement of the trading session on December 29, 2024. The stock opened the day at $1.50, marking a 3.36% increase from the preceding session. The price oscillated between $1.48 and $1.56 throughout the day, eventually closing at $1.49.

Company’s Financial Performance

Despite the recent positive price movement, Ur-Energy has faced some financial challenges. The company’s annual sales have declined by 31.35% over the past five years, with its yearly earnings per share decreasing by a significant 43.75%. Currently, the company’s market float stands at $252.49 million, while outstanding shares total $265.99 million. The company operates with a modest team of 14 employees. Its financial metrics reveal a gross margin of -72405.26, an operating margin of -104178.95, and a pretax margin of -90210.53. Insider ownership is at 5.08%, while institutional ownership is considerably higher at 46.70%.

Insider Transactions and Fiscal Report

Recent insider transactions have seen company directors selling shares at prices around $1.54-$1.55. The latest fiscal report discloses a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07, which fell short of the consensus estimate by the same margin. Ur-Energy Inc. operates with a net margin of -90210.53 and a return on equity of -25.90. Analysts have predicted an EPS of $0.01 for the current fiscal year, with a decrease to -43.75% EPS for the next.

Financial Ratios and Projections

Ur-Energy Inc. boasts a quick ratio of 5.31 and a price to sales ratio of 33.47 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s diluted EPS stands at -0.12, but is expected to improve to -0.01 in the coming quarter and hit 0.04 in a year’s time. The company’s average trading volume over the past 5 days has been 1.95 million, with a stochastic %D of 43.14% and an Average True Range of 0.08. The stock’s volatility was 51.12% over the past 14 days and 49.88% over the past 100 days. The 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages are at $1.5720 and $1.2276, respectively.

Ur-Energy Inc., with a market capitalization of 409.62 million and sales of 20 K, is a significant player in the Energy sector. However, its net income of -17,140 K last quarter and previous quarter’s loss of -17,190 K signals challenges ahead. As the company embarks on the new year, it is expected to navigate these challenges and work towards improving its financial performance and stock market standing.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

By BNN Correspondents

First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

By Wojciech Zylm

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes

By Shivani Chauhan

Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

By BNN Correspondents

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitc ...
@Business · 1 min
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitc ...
heart comment 0
Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market

By BNN Correspondents

Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges
Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies

By BNN Correspondents

Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies
Stephens Adjusts Ratings of Financial Stocks: Upgrades American Express and Downgrades America’s Car-Mart

By BNN Correspondents

Stephens Adjusts Ratings of Financial Stocks: Upgrades American Express and Downgrades America's Car-Mart
Latest Headlines
World News
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
9 seconds
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
28 seconds
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
51 seconds
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
55 seconds
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
1 min
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
1 min
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
1 min
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
1 min
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023
2 mins
Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app