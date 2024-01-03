en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Upwork Inc’s Stock Volatility: An Analysis

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Upwork Inc’s Stock Volatility: An Analysis

The Industrials sector experienced a significant flutter on January 2, 2024, as Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK), a key player in the Staffing & Employment Services industry, saw its stock price oscillate. Opening at $14.65 and closing at $14.87, the stock’s volatility marked its journey within a 52-week range of $6.56 and $15.95. With a workforce of 850 employees, Upwork’s sales growth of 25.12% over the past five years is a testament to its robust operation.

Financial Performance and Predictions

Last quarter, Upwork Inc’s financial performance exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.21, surpassing the forecast by $0.11. This, despite a net margin of -14.54% and a return on equity of -35.36%. Analysts are optimistic about the company’s EPS growth for the next fiscal year. Upwork’s diluted EPS, currently at -0.19, is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the next quarter and 0.68 in one year. The financial indicators show a quick ratio of 3.20, a price to sales ratio of 2.93, and a price to free cash flow of 59.20.

Stock Analysis and Market Cap

Upwork’s market cap of 1.95 billion, coupled with annual sales of 618,320 K and an annual income of -89,890 K, underscores its position in the market. Analyzing its last quarter’s sales of 175,730 K and income of 16,340 K reveals the company’s potential. The stock’s volatility and moving averages indicate certain resistance and support levels for the share price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The company’s outstanding shares total $132.37 million. Insider ownership stands at 11.71%, with recent transactions indicating a sale by the Chief Accounting Officer and the President & CEO. Institutional ownership is strong at 77.41%, further affirming the market’s faith in the company.

Despite recent financial losses, Upwork’s impressive revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and increasing demand for freelancers make it a compelling player in the gig economy. The company’s trajectory and potential in the evolving market landscape are worth keeping an eye on.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Redefining Leadership: Christopher Tang Advocates for a More Inclusive Approach

By Muhammad Jawad

Haryana Cabinet Approves Rs 372.13 Crore Water Charge Waiver for Rural Areas

By Rafia Tasleem

CRH plc Completes a $1.0 Billion Phase of Share Buyback Program

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ericsson Nikola Tesla Forges Ahead with New Contracts to Boost Digital Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Metlife Inc Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Positive ...
@Business · 2 mins
Metlife Inc Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Positive ...
heart comment 0
Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award

By Rizwan Shah

Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns

By Salman Khan

World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look

By Nimrah Khatoon

Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look
Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Ebenezer Mensah

Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
20 seconds
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
34 seconds
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
57 seconds
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
1 min
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
1 min
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
1 min
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
2 mins
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
2 mins
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
2 mins
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app