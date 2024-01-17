Upstox's Broking Revenue Soars 44%, EBITDA Reaches Rs 200 Crore in FY23

In a testament to their resilient performance, Upstox, a contemporary brokerage firm, has reported a robust increase in its broking revenues. The company has achieved a remarkable 44 percent rise, ascending to Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2023. Coupled with significant earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), which amounted to Rs 200 crore, the firm's financial health appears to be in robust shape.

Advertisment

From Losses to Profits

Upstox reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore in FY23, a stark turnaround from the previous year's loss of Rs 445 crore. This shift from losses to profits underscores the company's effective strategies and its strong foothold in the brokerage industry.

A Visionary Leadership

Advertisment

CEO Ravi Kumar has played a pivotal role in steering the company towards its mission to evolve into a thriving and profitable enterprise. His emphasis on the ethos of 'Invest Right' has been instrumental in guiding the company's trajectory. Kumar's visionary leadership has not only propelled Upstox to a position of strength in the industry but also contributed significantly to its financial ascendancy.

Strategic Partnerships and Customer Base

Upstox has also highlighted its successful partnerships with the Indian Premier League and the ICC World Cup. These strategic alliances have boosted the brand's visibility by 95 percent, further augmenting its market presence. As of the ongoing FY24, Upstox has generated over Rs 200 crore in operating cash. The firm's robust customer base of over 1.3 crore Indians and the backing of investors like Ratan Tata and Tiger Global further underscores its financial health and growth prospects.