Upcoming Transaction Completion Scheduled for January 5, 2024

In a recent news release, it was announced that the finalization of a transaction is slated for January 5, 2024. However, this announcement does not serve as an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, nor is it a recommendation. The securities in question have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws, barring them from being offered or sold without registration or an exemption from registration.

Transaction Details and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities involved in the transaction are anticipated to be issued under section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act, in line with state registration exemptions. The news release also contains forward-looking information that mirrors the company’s expectations about future events, including statements about the transaction, its fairness opinion, terms, and conditions, as well as regulatory approvals and the listing of new shares on the Exchange.

These forward-looking statements, however, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The company has based these projections on certain assumptions such as access to capital and legislative frameworks, but it admits that actual results could significantly differ due to factors outside its control.

Warning About Potential Risks

The news release also includes warnings about potential risks such as limited long-term data on product efficacy and safety, regulatory uncertainties, reliance on third parties, and other operational and financial risks. Such warnings serve as a stark reminder that investments carry inherent risks, and potential investors should exercise due diligence before engaging in any transactions.

Exchange’s Disclaimer

The news release concludes with a disclaimer from the Exchange, stating it does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information provided. This assertion underlines the importance of individual responsibility in investment decision-making and the need for potential investors to conduct their research before making investment decisions.