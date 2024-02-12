Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates for REYN, SXC, and MTX: What Investors Need to Know

Tomorrow, investors in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN), SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC), and Minerals Technologies, Inc. (MTX) will watch their stocks trade ex-dividend for the upcoming dividends. The who, what, when, and where are all crucial to understanding the impact on these companies and their shareholders.
Ex-Dividend Dates and Dividend Amounts
On February 14, 2024, REYN, SXC, and MTX will trade ex-dividend, meaning investors who purchase shares on or after this date will not be eligible to receive the dividend payments. Here's a breakdown of the dividend amounts:
- REYN: $0.23 per share
- SXC: $0.10 per share
- MTX: $0.10 per share
Anticipated Stock Price Changes
Investors can expect to see slight adjustments in stock prices on the ex-dividend dates. The approximate percentage changes based on current stock prices are as follows:
- REYN: 0.81% lower
- SXC: 0.89% lower
- MTX: 0.14% lower
Historical Dividend Charts and Estimated Annual Yields
Let's take a closer look at the historical dividend charts and estimated annual yields for these companies:
- REYN: Estimated annual yield of 3.24%, which is higher than the bottom 25% of all dividend-paying stocks.
- SXC: Estimated annual yield of 3.57%, reflecting a strong dividend history.
- MTX: Estimated annual yield of 0.56%, indicating a lower dividend payout compared to REYN and SXC.
REYN's dividend payout ratio is at a healthy and sustainable level below 75%, and the company is expected to have a dividend payout ratio of 54.12% next year. This suggests that Reynolds Consumer Products will be able to maintain or even increase its dividend in the future.
As of today, February 12, 2024, REYN shares are down about 0.3%, SXC shares are up about 0.3%, and MTX shares are up about 1.9%. The upcoming ex-dividend dates will likely result in minor stock price adjustments, but the long-term outlook for these companies remains promising.
In conclusion, the ex-dividend dates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, SunCoke Energy Inc, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. are just around the corner. As investors keep an eye on the anticipated stock price changes and estimated annual yields, it is essential to consider the bigger picture and the potential future growth of these companies.
For those interested in dividend investing, the upcoming ex-dividend dates present an opportunity to evaluate the financial health and long-term prospects of REYN, SXC, and MTX. By doing so, investors can make informed decisions and position themselves for potential dividend income and capital appreciation.