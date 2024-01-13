en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Unveiling the Strategic Value of Travel Insurance

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:11 pm EST
Unveiling the Strategic Value of Travel Insurance

Often viewed as an optional add-on, travel insurance secures a spot as a strategic investment in the eyes of many seasoned travelers. Accounting for a modest 5% to 6% of total trip expenses, travel insurance serves as a financial shield against the unpredictable. From flight cancellations and lost luggage to medical emergencies and unexpected trip interruptions, travel insurance provides comprehensive coverage, filling the gaps left by health insurance or credit card benefits.

The Prudent Choice

While the chances of mishaps may seem slim, the volatile nature of life coupled with the potentially crippling financial consequences of such events make travel insurance a prudent choice. More than an additional line item in a travel budget, it is an investment in security and peace of mind. The coverage extends to realms often overlooked, such as travel delays, rental car protection, and assistance with lost travel documents.

Filling the Coverage Gaps

Unlike other insurances, travel insurance provides comprehensive coverage tailored to the specific needs of a traveler. It is not a one-size-fits-all product but a customizable tool designed to protect one’s travel investment. It is, therefore, advisable to review policy details meticulously to ensure the coverage aligns with individual needs and circumstances.

Navigating the Purchase Process

InsureMyTrip offers a detailed guide on the purchase process, outlining the steps to obtain a quote, the range of coverage options, and the factors influencing the policy cost. The guide also emphasizes the importance of considering pandemic-related coverage and Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) policies. The timing of the purchase plays a crucial role in securing affordable rates, further underscoring the strategic nature of travel insurance.

0
Finance Travel & Tourism
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
4 seconds ago
Den Networks Reports Slight Decrease in Q3 Net Profit
Reliance Industries Group’s cable television distribution arm, Den Networks Ltd, has reported a slight decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter that ended in December. The net profit dipped by 3 per cent to Rs 47.85 crore, a slight reduction from Rs 49.32 crore net profit reported in the corresponding period the
Den Networks Reports Slight Decrease in Q3 Net Profit
Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company to Close Amid Lease Negotiation Failures
5 mins ago
Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company to Close Amid Lease Negotiation Failures
Capital Development Authority Auctions Commercial Plots, Raises Rs13.541 Billion
7 mins ago
Capital Development Authority Auctions Commercial Plots, Raises Rs13.541 Billion
The Rise of the Luxury Secondhand Market: A New Retail Era
2 mins ago
The Rise of the Luxury Secondhand Market: A New Retail Era
FLC Albatross Yacht's Value Plummets Ahead of Auction
3 mins ago
FLC Albatross Yacht's Value Plummets Ahead of Auction
Houston Independent School District Accused of Gender Pay Discrimination
3 mins ago
Houston Independent School District Accused of Gender Pay Discrimination
Latest Headlines
World News
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
1 min
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
1 min
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
2 mins
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
3 mins
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
3 mins
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
5 mins
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
9 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
10 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
11 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app