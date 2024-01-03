en English
Business

Unveiling the Power of Long-Term Investment: A Look at Nasdaq and Invesco QQQ Trust

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Unveiling the Power of Long-Term Investment: A Look at Nasdaq and Invesco QQQ Trust

Investment is a game of patience and foresight, where early and long-term engagements often rake in substantial profits. This is particularly true in the realm of stock market investments, where the magic of compounding can transform a modest $10,000 into a staggering $600,000 within a span of 25 years. The lure of such significant gains has seen many investors gravitate towards growth stocks, especially those listed on the Nasdaq Composite. This index, in particular, has served as a treasure trove of returns, providing a total return of 302% over the past decade, which roughly translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.

Performance of Nasdaq and Invesco QQQ Trust

Delving deeper into the realm of top-performing stocks, we find the largest 100 non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). This fund has outpaced even the impressive Nasdaq Composite, offering a return of 413% in the last decade, which equates to a nearly 18% CAGR. It is important to note, however, that these figures are not immune to market volatility. Nonetheless, investing in a fund like QQQ for the long term, even with smaller amounts, is suggested as a way to achieve substantial long-term gains without the need to pick individual stocks.

Generative AI Revolution and its Impact

The recent surge in the value of these tech stocks can be largely attributed to the generative AI revolution. This technological leap is driving the growth of top tech stocks and showing ample potential for further gains in the future. However, like any investment, this fund may not be suitable for those needing to withdraw their investments in the short term due to its inherent market risks.

Further Advice for Investors

As we conclude, it’s worth mentioning that the Invesco QQQ Trust may not be the only option for investors seeking significant returns. The Motley Fool Stock Advisor, for instance, has identified 10 other stocks that they believe could yield noteworthy profits. This underlines the importance of a diversified portfolio and the value of expert advice in navigating the complex world of stock market investments.

Business Finance Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

