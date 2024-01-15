Unveiling China’s Cautious Approach to Digital Assets Regulation

The finance professor from China’s Tsinghua University, Zhang Xiaoyan, recently shared insights into China’s guarded posture on the regulation of digital assets during a panel at a conference in Munich. The panel, co-hosted by Caixin and the Digital-Life-Design (DLD) conference, served as a platform for Zhang to elaborate on the reasons behind China’s cautious approach, primarily attributing it to the nation’s limited financial literacy and potential market risks these digital assets could introduce.

China’s Delicate Dance with Digital Assets

According to Zhang, Chinese regulators are particularly wary of the complexities that digital assets bring to the financial market. The apprehension lies in the potential for retail investors to take on excessive leverage and risk. This, coupled with the country’s limited financial literacy, could spell disaster. Thus, a cautious approach to the regulation of digital assets, including the central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as the e CNY, is deemed necessary.

Contrasting Global Responses to Digital Currencies

While China takes a careful stance, the European Central Bank (ECB) is also navigating the implications of a digital euro, echoing concerns about disintermediation and surveillance. Meanwhile, in the United States, the decision regarding the adoption of a digital dollar is still pending, with ongoing research and debates over potential benefits and risks.

China’s Monetary Policy Amid Market Uncertainties

In light of the geopolitical uncertainty affecting China’s tech sector and the subdued language surrounding IPO risk factors for Chinese companies, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) decided to maintain the rate on one-year medium term lending facility (MLF) loans at 2.5 per cent, amounting to 995 billion yuan. This move signals limitations on monetary easing as China contends with a softer currency and an uneven economic recovery. The recent depreciation of the yuan and uncertainties around the timing of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts further influenced this decision.