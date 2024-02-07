Unraveling the Zacks Rank System: Harnessing Earnings Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock-rating model, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to guide investors in building a successful investment portfolio. This unique model prioritizes four crucial factors: Agreement, Magnitude, Upside, and Surprise.

Deciphering the Zacks Rank

Agreement signifies the consensus among analysts regarding earnings estimates. A stock is poised for potential outperformance when a majority of analysts revise their estimates upwards. Magnitude refers to the extent of change in the consensus estimate for the company's earnings. Upside, on the other hand, is the difference between the most accurate estimate by Zacks and the consensus. Surprise is grounded in the company's history of earnings per share surprises, indicating that companies with a history of positive surprises are more likely to exceed future expectations.

The Zacks Rank Categorization

These elements collectively inform the Zacks Rank, which classifies stocks into five categories from "Strong Buy" to "Strong Sell." The Zacks Rank equips retail investors with the capacity to leverage the sway of institutional investors, who can markedly influence market trends with their large-scale investments.

Historical Success of the Zacks Rank

Historically, the Zacks Rank model has demonstrated success, with Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperforming the market in 26 of the past 32 years. A pertinent example is Meta Platforms (META), which earned a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy) on February 7, 2024. META has recently observed an upward trend in earnings estimates and market momentum, with analysts forecasting growth in earnings and revenue for the fiscal year.

Zacks Rank in the Investment Landscape

The Zacks Rank is presented as a tool for investors to identify high-potential stocks and forms part of a broader suite of investment strategies offered by Zacks. This system stands as a testament to the impact of earnings estimate revisions on stock prices, and the strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock movements.