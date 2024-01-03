en English
Finance

Unraveling the Maze: Key Takeaways from the 2023 Federal Income Tax Regulations

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Unraveling the Maze: Key Takeaways from the 2023 Federal Income Tax Regulations

The labyrinthine realm of federal income tax regulations presents a challenge for many individuals, often culminating in missed deductions. The IRS has announced a 7% increase in the standard deduction for 2023, setting the amounts at $13,850 for individuals and $27,700 for joint filers. Despite the popularity of the standard deduction, certain specific deductions could still be a boon.

Beneficial Deductions for Self-Employed Individuals and Seniors

Self-employed individuals can now deduct Medicare premiums for Part B, Part D, Medigap, and Medicare Advantage plans without being beholden to the 7.5% adjusted income test. In addition, those aged over 50 can make extra contributions to retirement accounts, including an additional $1,000 for IRAs and $7,500 for 401(k) plans in 2024.

Joint Filers and IRA Contributions

Interestingly, joint filers can contribute to a non-working spouse’s IRA if the working spouse’s income suffices. This provision opens up a new avenue for couples to secure their financial future.

Charitable Contributions and Tax Reduction

Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) offer another tool for tax reduction. Individuals aged over 70 1/2 can donate directly from their IRA to a charity- up to $100,000 annually. This move could potentially reduce taxable income, thereby lowering overall taxes. The facilitation of these QCDs can vary, depending on the IRA custodian.

In light of these developments, taxpayers are urged to consult with tax preparers to ensure they are harnessing all available deductions, thereby minimizing their tax liabilities.

Finance
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

