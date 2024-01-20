Unraveling India's Income Tax Laws: A Case Study of Gift Taxation in FY 2023-24

An intriguing case has surfaced within the realm of India's income tax laws, involving an individual with a monthly salary of 15,000 (1.8 lakh annually), who received a gift of 1 lakh from a non-relative during the fiscal year 2023-24. In India, gifts from non-relatives are generally deemed taxable unless they are received during the individual's marriage. However, the tax obligation of an individual is determined by their total income exceeding certain thresholds.

The Old and New Tax Regimes

Under the old tax system, the taxable income threshold stands at 2.5 lakh. However, with the introduction of the new tax regime in the Income Tax Act 2023, this threshold was raised to 3 lakh. This change was one of many introduced in the new Act, including tax exemptions on salary, minimum tax, tax rebate, tax surcharge, tax on cars, and the requirement for reporting assets and liabilities.

Case of the Gifted Individual

In the case of the individual who received the gift, their combined annual income, inclusive of the gift, totals 2.8 lakh. Therefore, they fall below the taxable income threshold. This calculation is a key piece of information for the individual and for those seeking to understand India's tax laws in-depth.

Rebates and Tax Liability

The tax story doesn't end there, however. The individual is also eligible for a rebate under section 87A. This section provides tax relief for individuals whose income falls below the prescribed limit. Therefore, even with the gift included in their total income, the individual is not liable to pay income tax for the fiscal year 2023-24.

As the new Income Tax Act changes play out, the impact on individual tax liabilities is becoming clearer. In this case, the individual's income, inclusive of the gift, didn't attract any tax liability, offering an illustrative example of the Act's taxation nuances.