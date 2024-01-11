en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Unraveling Dollar Cost Averaging: A Strategy for Market Stability

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Unraveling Dollar Cost Averaging: A Strategy for Market Stability

In the often tumultuous world of stock market investments, a strategy known as dollar cost averaging is providing a beacon of stability for anxious investors. This method, which requires the investment of an equal sum of money regularly, operates independent of market highs and lows, offering a disciplined and manageable approach to investing.

Unmasking the Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy

At its core, dollar cost averaging is a simple yet effective method. A fixed amount of money is invested at regular intervals, irrespective of market conditions. This consistent investment practice helps to spread out the risk over time, reducing the impact of market volatility on 401(k) investments. By purchasing more shares when prices dip and fewer when they soar, investors can mitigate the effects of market fluctuations on their overall portfolio.

Hidden Benefits of Regular Investments

Many employees partaking in workplace retirement plans, including 401(k)s, may already be utilizing dollar cost averaging without being aware of it. A fixed portion of their paycheck is invested automatically, effectively putting this strategy into action. Sean Deviney, a certified financial planner, advocates for this approach since it can decrease the repercussions of poor timing on the market and facilitate long-term wealth accumulation. The primary advantage of dollar cost averaging is the elimination of emotion from the investing process, thereby levelling the market’s peaks and troughs over time.

Deciphering the Suitability of Dollar Cost Averaging

Despite its numerous benefits, dollar cost averaging may not be the perfect fit for all investors. Those who possess the tenacity to resist selling during market downturns may realize superior long-term results by investing a lump sum. This is because cash typically yields lower returns than stocks over an extended period. Additionally, the strategy can lead to elevated transaction fees if each investment incurs a cost. Therefore, the decision to employ dollar cost averaging should be rooted in individual financial circumstances and market conditions. Investors should also consider potential drawbacks, such as increased fees and the opportunity cost associated with delaying a lump sum investment.

0
Finance Investments Stock Markets
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
1 min ago
Ex-ACCC Chairman Allan Fels Highlights Issues in Supermarket Pricing
Former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman, Allan Fels, recently aired his concerns about supermarket pricing on Sky News Australia. Fels expressed his findings that supermarkets tend to increase prices rapidly, but are slow to implement price reductions. This trend caught his attention after the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) price gouging inquiry highlighted the
Ex-ACCC Chairman Allan Fels Highlights Issues in Supermarket Pricing
Boeing CEO Addresses 737 Max-9 Safety Concerns Amidst Ongoing Scrutiny
7 mins ago
Boeing CEO Addresses 737 Max-9 Safety Concerns Amidst Ongoing Scrutiny
Amazon to Integrate Ads into Prime Video: A Game-changer in the Streaming Landscape
11 mins ago
Amazon to Integrate Ads into Prime Video: A Game-changer in the Streaming Landscape
Jim Cramer Highlights Rare Market Phase Dominated by Analyst Upgrades
5 mins ago
Jim Cramer Highlights Rare Market Phase Dominated by Analyst Upgrades
Rising 'Magnificent 7' Tech Stocks: 2024 Prospects and Puzzles
7 mins ago
Rising 'Magnificent 7' Tech Stocks: 2024 Prospects and Puzzles
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Pivotal Moment for Cryptocurrency Market
7 mins ago
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Pivotal Moment for Cryptocurrency Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
2 mins
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
2024 X Corp. Unveils AI-Powered Facial Recognition System at CES 2024: A New Era in Biometrics and Health Monitoring
2 mins
2024 X Corp. Unveils AI-Powered Facial Recognition System at CES 2024: A New Era in Biometrics and Health Monitoring
Ultragenyx CEO Highlights Need for New Approaches in Rare Disease Treatments
3 mins
Ultragenyx CEO Highlights Need for New Approaches in Rare Disease Treatments
The Food Industry's New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods
5 mins
The Food Industry's New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
6 mins
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
6 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
8 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
8 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
9 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app