en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Unprecedented Launch of Eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs Booms Cryptocurrency Market

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Unprecedented Launch of Eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs Booms Cryptocurrency Market

Thursday witnessed a landmark event in the realm of cryptocurrency with the unveiling of eleven spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Prominent finance entities, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, are behind these ETFs that cumulatively posted trading volumes surpassing the $1 billion mark within the first half-hour of trading.

Trading Volumes and ETF Standouts

Among the newly launched ETFs, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) from BlackRock took the spotlight, recording an estimated trade of 10 million shares just after the market opened. The Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) from Fidelity and Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which underwent a conversion to an ETF, also marked substantial trading activity. The ETF from Ark Invest and 21Shares, specializing in Bitcoin spot trading, reported a notable trading volume of $86 million.

Impact on Bitcoin and Ether Prices

The buzz surrounding these ETFs sparked a price surge in Bitcoin, which skyrocketed above $49,000 for the first time since 2022. Ether also experienced a boost, flipping its year-to-date loss into a gain. The digital currency’s price surged more than 17% since the beginning of 2024. This development stands in contrast to the performance of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which recorded $950 million in trading volume on its first day post-launch in October 2021.

A Milestone Moment for Cryptocurrency

This event marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency market, paving the way for traditional investors to invest in digital assets in a new format. Blockworks, the entity that shared this news, also drew attention to forthcoming cryptocurrency events, including Digital Asset Summit 2024 and Permissionless III.

As the US Securities and Exchange Commission gives the green light to spot Bitcoin ETFs, investors can now invest in Bitcoin through their brokerages. This provision opens up a new demand source for the asset, potentially propelling its price upwards. Notably, this development also opens up growth opportunities for companies with the requisite crypto expertise to serve ETF issuers.

The market response to this ETF approval in the short-term remains uncertain. However, it is perceived as a bullish development for mid and long-term investors. It is a turning point for financial advisors as it allows for a steady interest flow into the asset class. Despite these developments, shares of crypto companies fell, with Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy, miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, and Coinbase Global, the largest US crypto exchange, witnessing a decline.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
1 hour ago
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
India has tightened its grip on offshore cryptocurrency exchanges, resulting in the blockage of websites of renowned foreign exchanges including Binance, OKX, and Kucoin. Binance has assured its Indian users of the safety of their funds amidst the crackdown, advising against the usage of VPN. The action has triggered a surge in users of domestic
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
Bitcoin ETFs: Investment Manager Warns of Risks and Calls for Regulation
5 hours ago
Bitcoin ETFs: Investment Manager Warns of Risks and Calls for Regulation
SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing
5 hours ago
SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game-Changer in Cryptocurrency Investing
2 hours ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game-Changer in Cryptocurrency Investing
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Investing
4 hours ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Investing
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
4 hours ago
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
7 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
7 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
9 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
9 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
9 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
9 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
9 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
10 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
10 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app