Unprecedented Launch of Eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs Booms Cryptocurrency Market

Thursday witnessed a landmark event in the realm of cryptocurrency with the unveiling of eleven spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Prominent finance entities, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, are behind these ETFs that cumulatively posted trading volumes surpassing the $1 billion mark within the first half-hour of trading.

Trading Volumes and ETF Standouts

Among the newly launched ETFs, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) from BlackRock took the spotlight, recording an estimated trade of 10 million shares just after the market opened. The Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) from Fidelity and Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which underwent a conversion to an ETF, also marked substantial trading activity. The ETF from Ark Invest and 21Shares, specializing in Bitcoin spot trading, reported a notable trading volume of $86 million.

Impact on Bitcoin and Ether Prices

The buzz surrounding these ETFs sparked a price surge in Bitcoin, which skyrocketed above $49,000 for the first time since 2022. Ether also experienced a boost, flipping its year-to-date loss into a gain. The digital currency’s price surged more than 17% since the beginning of 2024. This development stands in contrast to the performance of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which recorded $950 million in trading volume on its first day post-launch in October 2021.

A Milestone Moment for Cryptocurrency

This event marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency market, paving the way for traditional investors to invest in digital assets in a new format. Blockworks, the entity that shared this news, also drew attention to forthcoming cryptocurrency events, including Digital Asset Summit 2024 and Permissionless III.

As the US Securities and Exchange Commission gives the green light to spot Bitcoin ETFs, investors can now invest in Bitcoin through their brokerages. This provision opens up a new demand source for the asset, potentially propelling its price upwards. Notably, this development also opens up growth opportunities for companies with the requisite crypto expertise to serve ETF issuers.

The market response to this ETF approval in the short-term remains uncertain. However, it is perceived as a bullish development for mid and long-term investors. It is a turning point for financial advisors as it allows for a steady interest flow into the asset class. Despite these developments, shares of crypto companies fell, with Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy, miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, and Coinbase Global, the largest US crypto exchange, witnessing a decline.