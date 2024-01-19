Unprecedented Growth in Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market in 2023

The year 2023 marked a significant milestone for the Moscow Exchange derivatives market as it witnessed unprecedented growth and expansion. The market attracted a whopping 100,000 new clients, pushing the total number of individual traders to 331,000 by the end of the year. This represents a substantial 12% increase compared to the previous year, demonstrating the growing interest in derivatives trading in Moscow.

Record Introduction of New Derivatives

The year also set a new benchmark with the introduction of 37 new derivatives, further diversifying the options for traders. These included perpetual futures for gold, the Moscow Exchange Index, premium options for currencies and commodities, and futures for new currency pairs, stocks, and commodities.

Surge in Trading Volume

An impressive surge was observed in the trading volume in December 2023, reaching 8.6 trillion rubles, a significant ascend from 4.7 trillion rubles in the same month of 2022. The average daily trading volume also witnessed a remarkable escalation, more than doubling to 411 billion rubles.

Futures contracts on foreign currency exchange rates, natural gas, Brent oil, Sberbank shares, and gold stood out as the most popular among individual clients. A noteworthy record of over 7 billion rubles in open interest was registered in premium stock options in December, with over 55,000 clients trading in premium options throughout the year.

High Activity in Perpetual Futures

Particularly, perpetual futures, especially for the "US dollar - Russian ruble" currency pair, exhibited high activity. The average daily trading volume surpassed 4.5 billion rubles, and a record total annual trading volume of 1.7 trillion rubles was recorded for all perpetual futures.

The derivatives market of the Moscow Exchange, renowned for its developed infrastructure and cutting-edge trading technologies, trades around 200 derivative instruments. These include futures and options on stocks, currencies, precious metals, oil, gas, and other commodities, as well as interest rates, further enriching the trading landscape for the individual traders.