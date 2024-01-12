Unprecedented Block Trade Rocks Fed Funds Futures Market

Thursday’s release of the December inflation report was followed by a tremor in the fed funds futures market. A block trade of an unprecedented scale resonated through the financial sphere at 10:46am New York time. An astounding 72,000 contracts for February 2024 changed hands, marking the largest occurrence of such a trade since at least 2016, according to the CME Group.

Market Reactions

The transaction, which had a cash risk-weighting of $3 million per basis point, translates to roughly $1.5 billion in the current 2-year cash note. It’s crucial to understand that large block trades like this one are not unusual and do not necessarily herald impending issues for hedge funds or banks. Despite the magnitude of the trade, its purpose remains shrouded in mystery.

The Speculation Game

What’s interesting to note is that this trade does not seem to be related to any expectations of an interest rate cut in the upcoming January 20 Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the likelihood of a rate cut is nearly zero. Market speculation suggests that this trade might have been executed to cover an existing short position, or it could be linked to the growing trend of trades between SOFR (Secured Overnight Funding Rate) and fed funds futures.

The SOFR Surge and Open Interest Spike

The surge in SOFR-fed funds trades coincides with ongoing discussions about the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reduction. Concurrently, the February 2024 contract has seen its open interest balloon to almost 500,000 futures. This represents a notional value of a staggering $2.5 trillion. This contract set a new record on Thursday with approximately 285,000 trades. As the financial world looks on, the release of Friday’s open interest data at the start of the Asia session may shed more light on the intent behind this colossal trade.