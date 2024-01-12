en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Unprecedented Block Trade Rocks Fed Funds Futures Market

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
Unprecedented Block Trade Rocks Fed Funds Futures Market

Thursday’s release of the December inflation report was followed by a tremor in the fed funds futures market. A block trade of an unprecedented scale resonated through the financial sphere at 10:46am New York time. An astounding 72,000 contracts for February 2024 changed hands, marking the largest occurrence of such a trade since at least 2016, according to the CME Group.

Market Reactions

The transaction, which had a cash risk-weighting of $3 million per basis point, translates to roughly $1.5 billion in the current 2-year cash note. It’s crucial to understand that large block trades like this one are not unusual and do not necessarily herald impending issues for hedge funds or banks. Despite the magnitude of the trade, its purpose remains shrouded in mystery.

The Speculation Game

What’s interesting to note is that this trade does not seem to be related to any expectations of an interest rate cut in the upcoming January 20 Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the likelihood of a rate cut is nearly zero. Market speculation suggests that this trade might have been executed to cover an existing short position, or it could be linked to the growing trend of trades between SOFR (Secured Overnight Funding Rate) and fed funds futures.

The SOFR Surge and Open Interest Spike

The surge in SOFR-fed funds trades coincides with ongoing discussions about the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reduction. Concurrently, the February 2024 contract has seen its open interest balloon to almost 500,000 futures. This represents a notional value of a staggering $2.5 trillion. This contract set a new record on Thursday with approximately 285,000 trades. As the financial world looks on, the release of Friday’s open interest data at the start of the Asia session may shed more light on the intent behind this colossal trade.

0
Economy Finance
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
7 mins ago
Economic Disparity and Suffering in the US: The Stark Contrast Between Stock Wealth and Rising Poverty
The United States is witnessing a growing economic disparity that is leaving more and more of its citizens grappling with poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity. Despite the stock market’s continual ascent, with about 93 percent of all stock wealth held by the top 10 percent of households, millions of Americans are sinking into the quagmire
Economic Disparity and Suffering in the US: The Stark Contrast Between Stock Wealth and Rising Poverty
Easing of Rent Inflation: A Ray of Hope for Renters in 2024
50 mins ago
Easing of Rent Inflation: A Ray of Hope for Renters in 2024
ECB's Lagarde Signals Potential Rate Cuts if Inflation Hits Target
53 mins ago
ECB's Lagarde Signals Potential Rate Cuts if Inflation Hits Target
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
8 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
U.S. Workers to See Slight Paycheck Increase in 2024 Due to IRS Tax Adjustments
26 mins ago
U.S. Workers to See Slight Paycheck Increase in 2024 Due to IRS Tax Adjustments
Reaping Economic Benefits from Hosting International Summits: Insights from Adonia Ayebare
30 mins ago
Reaping Economic Benefits from Hosting International Summits: Insights from Adonia Ayebare
Latest Headlines
World News
UMBC Retrievers Vs UVM Catamounts: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes
3 mins
UMBC Retrievers Vs UVM Catamounts: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
4 mins
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
4 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
5 mins
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
5 mins
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
7 mins
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
7 mins
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
8 mins
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app