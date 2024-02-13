Unprecedented 80% Bonus on IHG Points Sale: Maximize Your Savings

IHG Rewards Program Offers an Unmissable 80% Bonus on Point Sales

Advertisment

In a move that's sure to excite loyalty program enthusiasts, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is currently offering an 80% bonus on point sales until March 7, 2024. This generous promotion allows members to significantly boost their IHG One Rewards points balance, making it easier than ever to redeem rewards for hotel stays, experiences, and more.

How the IHG Points Sale Bonus Works

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, IHG One Rewards members must purchase a minimum of 5,000 points. The maximum number of points that can be purchased during the offer period is subject to each member's annual limit. Currently, members can buy up to 150,000 points per calendar year, with a possible increase to 250,000 points for some accounts.

Advertisment

With the 80% bonus, the cost per point drops to just 0.56 US cents each. While it's not advisable to buy points simply because they're on sale, purchasing them during this promotion can lead to substantial savings, especially when redeeming for valuable rewards.

Navigating IHG's New Variably Priced Awards

IHG recently transitioned to variably priced awards, which has resulted in a wider range of point redemption values. While there have been some excellent deals using points, the awards are now more unpredictable, making it essential for members to carefully consider their purchases.

Advertisment

"Buying points at a bonus level other than 100% (or 50% off) doesn't make much sense," says one industry expert. However, with careful planning and strategic use, purchasing points during this 80% bonus promotion can still result in significant savings on hotel stays.

Is This Points Sale Right for You?

Before taking advantage of the IHG points sale, it's essential to consider your travel plans and the potential value you can derive from redeeming your points. By evaluating your upcoming trips and the properties you're interested in staying at, you can determine whether purchasing points during this promotion is a smart move.

For those who frequently stay at IHG properties or have specific redemption goals in mind, this 80% bonus on point sales could provide an excellent opportunity to maximize the value of their IHG One Rewards membership.

As March 7, 2024, approaches, IHG One Rewards members would be wise to consider taking advantage of this unprecedented 80% bonus on point sales. With careful planning and strategic redemption, savvy travelers can transform this promotion into substantial savings on their future hotel stays.