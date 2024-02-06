Unpacking Investing Strategies and Flutter's NYSE Debut: Insights from Motley Fool Podcast

In the latest episode of the Motley Fool podcast, Ricky Mulvey and Jim Gillies embarked on a deep-dive into the world of investing and the stock market. The discussion spanned from the earnings reports of tech titans like Microsoft and Alphabet to strategic investment insights and the recent debut of an international sports betting company, Flutter, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Unwavering Tech Titans

Jim Gillies, an experienced analyst, doesn't anticipate any seismic shift in opinion based on the upcoming earnings reports of Microsoft and Alphabet. Expecting performance continuity, he perceives these tech behemoths to continue their robust growth cycle.

Strategic Investment Insights

Gillies also shared his unique investment strategies, focusing on optimal times for investing in tech stocks and the merits of investing in index funds like the S&P 500 ETF. He elucidated the historical role of market cap giants on index funds, drawing on Nortel Networks as a case study to showcase the potential perils of significant holdings in a few major companies within an index fund.

Flutter's NYSE Debut

Of notable mention was Flutter, the international sports betting company, known in the U.S for Fan Duel, which recently marked its entrance into the New York Stock Exchange. Despite the buzz, Gillies expressed skepticism about the value proposition of dual listings, questioning its economic value for an already publicly listed company. The duo also explored the rapid revenue growth and expansion trajectory of Flutter, coupled with the challenges of amplifying earnings per share amidst the issuance of substantial debt and shares.