Business

Unmasking British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad’s ROE: A High Return or a High Risk?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Unmasking British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad’s ROE: A High Return or a High Risk?

In a world where financial performance is king, Return on Equity (ROE) stands as a royal measure of a company’s profitability. This ratio, obtained by dividing net profit by shareholders’ equity, serves as a compass guiding investors to companies effectively growing their value and efficiently managing their money. One such entity that has navigated these financial waters with apparent success is British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT).

A Smoking Hot ROE

British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad, a manufacturer and seller of cigarettes and other tobacco products, primarily in Malaysia, has reported an ROE of 54%. A figure that towers over the Tobacco industry’s average of 14%, positioning the company as a potentially lucrative investment. It is essential to note that the company’s key brands, such as Dunhill, Peter Stuyvesant, Pall Mall, Kent, and Shuang Xi, contribute significantly to its revenue.

Debt: The Hidden Dragon

However, beneath this impressive ROE, lurks a dragon named Debt. British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad reportedly operates with a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. This suggests that the company’s impressive ROE may not be a testament of its efficiency, but a reflection of high leverage. High leverage can introduce additional risk, as it implies that a significant portion of the company’s growth is financed by debt, rather than internal funds or equity.

ROE: A Double-Edged Sword

While a high ROE is generally viewed as a positive indicator of a company’s financial health, the level of debt used to achieve this figure cannot be overlooked. Moreover, the quality of the business itself is a crucial factor to consider. Companies with high-quality operations often see their market valuations reflect their performance.

In the case of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad, despite the impressive ROE, it may not necessarily be the best stock to buy. Investors are advised to check a free report on analyst forecasts for the company. It is also recommended to consider other companies with high ROE and low debt, ensuring a balance between profitability and risk.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

