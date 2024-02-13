Unlocking South Africa's Derivatives Market Potential: Expanding Liquidity, Technology, and Settlement Times

A pivotal discussion on the future of the South African derivatives market recently took place, focusing on the essential drivers for its improvement. Among the key takeaways were enhancing liquidity, technology, and increasing settlement times. The panelists emphasized the significance of these elements in creating a uniform trading environment.

Advertisment

Expanding the Investment Universe and Encouraging Market Makers

To truly grow the South African derivatives market, panelists suggested that the general investment universe must be expanded. This expansion can be achieved by improving global indices and promoting larger, more liquid exchanges. Incentive schemes were proposed to encourage market makers to participate actively, ultimately leading to increased trading volumes.

Another critical aspect is attracting a diverse investor base, particularly foreigners and retail investors. The panelists acknowledged the importance of low touch trading in driving increased volumes and highlighted the need for local exchanges to invest in technology that appeals to firms employing algorithmic trading strategies.

Advertisment

Moving to T+2 Settlement

In an effort to enhance efficiency and eliminate costs associated with varying settlement cycles, the panelists recommended moving to a T+2 settlement system within South Africa. This change would align the country's derivatives market with more developed markets like the EU and the UK, making it more attractive to international investors.

Overcoming Limitations

Despite the potential for growth, the South African derivatives market faces several limiting factors, including economic growth, electricity issues, and grey listings. Panelists emphasized the need to address these challenges to ensure the market's continued development and success.

In conclusion, the South African derivatives market has significant potential for improvement by focusing on enhancing liquidity, technology, and increasing settlement times. Encouraging market makers, expanding the investment universe, and promoting a diverse investor base are crucial in achieving this goal. By addressing the current limitations, the market can continue to evolve and attract international investors, ultimately contributing to economic growth and stability in South Africa.