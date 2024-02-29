Unlocking Love's Financial Perk: Couples Could Save £252 with Marriage Allowance

March emerges as the prime time for couples to apply for the Marriage Allowance, a tax benefit potentially trimming their annual tax liability by up to £252. With almost 70,000 applications recorded in March 2023, the HMRC underscores the popularity of this financial perk among married couples and civil partners. Despite its advantages, a significant number of eligible pairs remain unaware, missing out on substantial savings.

Understanding Marriage Allowance

Marriage Allowance represents a fiscal opportunity for couples, allowing the lower or non-earning partner to transfer up to £1,260 of their tax allowance to their higher-earning spouse. This transfer results in a tax credit for the receiving partner, equivalent to the transferred allowance, thereby reducing their overall tax payment. Particularly beneficial for basic-rate taxpayers, this arrangement aligns with Scottish income tax bands and is accessible to couples with one partner earning less than £43,662. Eligibility extends to those born after April 5, 1935, with a distinct 'married couple's allowance' available for those born earlier.

Maximizing Financial Benefits

Despite the clear benefits, a vast number of couples have yet to claim their rightful allowance. In the 2021-22 period, over 2.1 million individuals took advantage of this scheme, yet many more remain eligible. The ability to backdate claims up to four years offers couples a retrospective financial boost, potentially exceeding £1,000. For those ineligible for marriage allowance, the 'married couple's allowance' provides an alternative, enhancing tax savings for older couples. Additionally, marriage presents other financial planning advantages, including inheritance and capital gains tax benefits, underscoring the importance of exploring all available tax relief options.

Applying Made Simple

The process to apply for Marriage Allowance is straightforward, with resources like HMRC's online calculator aiding in eligibility verification. Applications can be submitted online, requiring basic information such as National Insurance numbers. For those preferring traditional methods, a printable form is also available, alongside the option for self-assessment filers to apply during their tax return process. Beyond marriage allowance, couples should consider other tax strategies, such as optimizing inheritance tax and capital gains tax through joint asset ownership.

The financial incentives tied to marriage and civil partnerships, including the Marriage Allowance, present a compelling case for couples to explore their eligibility and apply. With the potential to significantly reduce annual tax bills, understanding and utilizing these benefits can lead to substantial savings and financial well-being.