Unlocking Lost Wealth: SCA Initiates Payback for Unclaimed Dividends and Dormant Accounts

Imagine discovering a forgotten treasure in your own backyard. For countless investors in the UAE, this scenario is not far from reality, thanks to the Securities and Commodities Authority's (SCA) latest initiative. Aimed at reuniting investors with unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts from periods prior to March 2015, the SCA has taken a significant step to ensure that these forgotten assets find their way back to their rightful owners.

Reviving Dormant Assets

In a move that underscores its commitment to investor welfare, the SCA has laid out a clear and straightforward path for investors to reclaim their unclaimed dividends and access funds in dormant accounts. By appointing the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the designated paying agent, the SCA has streamlined the process, ensuring that investors can recover their assets with minimal hassle. The magic lies in the simplicity of the procedure - investors are merely required to submit a payment request along with the necessary documentation to initiate the process.

The Path to Reclamation

For investors holding shares in locally listed public joint-stock companies or those with accounts lying inactive at brokerage firms, the process is now as easy as it gets. Required documents include identification, banking information, evidence of share ownership or account details, and, if applicable, legal or power of attorney documentation. In a significant nod towards investor convenience, the SCA mandates that payments are processed within 5 business days upon completion of document submission. Additionally, investors are kept in the loop with notifications of transfer sent via SMS, ensuring transparency and peace of mind.

A Beacon of Hope

This initiative not only highlights the SCA's proactive approach to investor rights but also serves as a beacon of hope for those who had given up on ever seeing their dormant funds again. Particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of investors with accounts at firms whose licenses were revoked or operations were shut down. In these cases, the SCA has opened a direct channel for requests, further broadening the safety net for investors across the board.