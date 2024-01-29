Unlocking Investment Risks: David Gardner's 25-Point Risk Rating System

In a recent podcast episode recorded on January 24, 2024, David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool, delved into his unique method of stock evaluation—the 25-point risk rating system. Developed over a decade ago, this system revolutionizes the way we analyze the potential risk of losing money on an investment, shunning vague classifications like 'medium risk'.

Understanding Gardner's 25-Point Risk Rating System

Gardner's risk rating system employs a series of 25 yes-or-no questions, each addressing a specific dimension of a stock's risk profile. Each 'no' answer adds a point to the stock's risk score. The higher the score, the higher the risk. This granular approach provides an in-depth perspective on the risk involved with a particular stock.

The genius of this system lies in its versatility—it can be applied to both individual stocks and entire investment portfolios. To assess a portfolio, one can calculate the weighted average risk score of all holdings, thereby gaining a comprehensive understanding of the portfolio's overall risk.

Challenging Conventional Wisdom

Gardner challenges the conventional wisdom that correlates high risk with high reward. He suggests that lower risk stocks can sometimes yield greater returns, thereby debunking a long-cherished principle in the investment world.

Joined by Motley Fool advisors Andy Cross and Emily Flippen, Gardner demonstrated the application of his system by analyzing two companies—Kinsale Capital and Chewy—through several of the 25 questions. These questions explored aspects like profitability, cash flow positivity, and reliance on brand recognition.

A Closer Look at Kinsale Capital and Chewy

Cross presented Kinsale Capital, an insurance company, which turned out to be profitable and cash flow positive but didn't rely on a recognizable brand. On the other hand, Flippen discussed Chewy, an online retailer of pet products. Although Chewy was not profitable in the most recent quarter, it demonstrated positive cash flow and potentially had a recognizable brand.

By analyzing these companies using Gardner's 25-point risk rating system, investors can gain a more nuanced understanding of the risk inherent in their portfolios and make more informed decisions about their investments.