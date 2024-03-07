Unlocking Business Insights: How Cogeco Communications' ROE Compares in Media Industry

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA). Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Understanding ROE and Cogeco Communications' Performance

Check out our latest analysis for Cogeco Communications. The formula for return on equity is: Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity. So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cogeco Communications is: 11% = CA$393m ÷ CA$3.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023). The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.11 in profit.

Comparing Industry Standards

Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see Cogeco Communications has a similar ROE to the average in the Media industry classification (11%). That's neither particularly good, nor bad. Even if the ROE is respectable when compared to the industry, its worth checking if the firm's ROE is being aided by high debt levels. If a company takes on too much debt, it is at higher risk of defaulting on interest payments.

The Influence of Debt on ROE

Cogeco Communications clearly uses a high amount of debt to boost returns, as it has a debt to equity ratio of 1.35. Its ROE is quite low, even with the use of significant debt; that's not a good result, in our opinion. Investors should think carefully about how a company might perform if it was unable to borrow so easily, because credit markets do change over time. Return on equity is one way we can compare its business quality of different companies. In our books, the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

Having said that, while ROE is a useful indicator of business quality, you'll have to look at a whole range of factors to determine the right price to buy a stock. It is important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth -- and how much investment is required going forward. So you might want to take a peek at this data-rich interactive graph of forecasts for the company. If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.