UNL Center Provides Free Tax Preparation at North Platte Senior Center, March 14

The UNL Center on Children, Families & the Law is playing a pivotal role in assisting the community by offering free tax preparation services. Scheduled for March 14 at the North Platte Senior Center, this initiative aims to alleviate the tax filing burden for many.

Individuals looking to avail themselves of these services are required to make an appointment and bring along several essential documents for a successful tax return process.

Essential Documentation and Preparation

For those planning to participate, the preparation involves gathering critical documents. These include Social Security Cards or ITIN Letters for all individuals included in the return, photo ID for all tax return signers, and detailed records of income and expenses. Specifically, participants should bring W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, and childcare receipts among other necessary paperwork. This thorough documentation is crucial for volunteers to provide the most accurate and beneficial tax preparation service.

Scope of Service

It's important for participants to understand the scope of services provided, as defined by the IRS. The volunteers, while highly skilled, can only prepare returns that fall within this predefined scope. This includes returns with Schedule E (rental income) or minimal brokerage transactions but excludes more complex tax situations. Those with tax situations considered "out of scope" will need to seek assistance elsewhere, ensuring everyone's time is utilized efficiently and effectively.

How to Participate

To take advantage of this free service, interested parties must call the North Platte Senior Center to schedule an appointment. This proactive step is essential to managing the flow of participants and ensuring each individual receives the attention and service they require. By availing themselves of this opportunity, community members can navigate the often complex tax filing process with expert guidance, potentially saving money and avoiding common pitfalls.

This initiative by the UNL Center on Children, Families & the Law not only provides a much-needed service to the community but also underscores the importance of accessible tax preparation assistance. As the March 14 event approaches, participants are encouraged to prepare their documents and questions, ensuring a smooth and productive tax preparation experience. This effort exemplifies how community-focused programs can make a significant difference in the lives of many, particularly during the tax season.