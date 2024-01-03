en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of Pretoria and FirstRand Bank Form Partnership to Boost Postgraduate Studies & Banking Industry

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
University of Pretoria and FirstRand Bank Form Partnership to Boost Postgraduate Studies & Banking Industry

The University of Pretoria (UP) and FirstRand Bank (FRB) have inked a distinctive partnership, setting aside a substantial investment of R1.5 million over a span of three years. This collaboration is targeted specifically to uplift the caliber of postgraduate students in disciplines that are crucial to the bank’s operation, including quantitative risk management, statistics, data science, analytics, operations research, and financial computation.

Addressing Skill Shortages

The primary objective of this partnership is to fill the skill gaps within FRB. The idea is to foster high-quality research that has the potential of being published in accredited journals and can be applied practically within the bank’s framework. Industry-academic partnerships such as this are seen as a key solution to address the skill shortage in the banking sector.

Promoting Research and Teaching Collaboration

Secondly, the agreement between UP and FRB is set to encourage continuous research and teaching collaborations. This collaboration could potentially pave the way for new degree programs and short courses that are tailored to meet the demanding skills required in the banking industry.

Encouraging Thought Leadership and Networking

Lastly, the partnership aims to stimulate thought leadership and networking by organizing educational events. These events will not only provide an opportunity for networking but also stimulate thought-provoking discussions to address the challenges faced by the banking industry.

Professor Conrad Beyers, who leads UP’s Department of Actuarial Science, and Dr. Arno Botha, the Head of Credit Risk Modelling and Research at FRB, have both emphasized the importance of industry-academic partnerships like this. Furthermore, Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FRB, brought attention to the transformative role of generative AI in the workforce and the importance of adapting to these changes.

This partnership between UP and FRB is a shining example of how academia and industry can work together proactively to prepare for the future.

0
Education Finance South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Education Lahore Rewards Merit with Laptop Scheme

By Rizwan Shah

Tamil Nadu Launches First Modular Anganwadi Centre Under NNT Scheme

By Rafia Tasleem

Remembering Khunying Nongyao Chaiseri: A Luminary in Thai Academia

By BNN Correspondents

Servotech and Lloyd Institute Pave the Way for EV Advancements in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

University of Pretoria Graduates Pledge Commitment to Healthcare Profe ...
@Education · 2 mins
University of Pretoria Graduates Pledge Commitment to Healthcare Profe ...
heart comment 0
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria

By Mazhar Abbas

Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
School Transportation Dilemma: Eligibility Criteria Under the Lens

By Waqas Arain

School Transportation Dilemma: Eligibility Criteria Under the Lens
Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar

By BNN Correspondents

Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar
University of Pretoria: Shaping the Future Through Holistic Education

By Mazhar Abbas

University of Pretoria: Shaping the Future Through Holistic Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
39 seconds
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
55 seconds
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
1 min
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
1 min
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
2 mins
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
2 mins
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
2 mins
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
2 mins
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app