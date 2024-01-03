University of Pretoria and FirstRand Bank Form Partnership to Boost Postgraduate Studies & Banking Industry

The University of Pretoria (UP) and FirstRand Bank (FRB) have inked a distinctive partnership, setting aside a substantial investment of R1.5 million over a span of three years. This collaboration is targeted specifically to uplift the caliber of postgraduate students in disciplines that are crucial to the bank’s operation, including quantitative risk management, statistics, data science, analytics, operations research, and financial computation.

Addressing Skill Shortages

The primary objective of this partnership is to fill the skill gaps within FRB. The idea is to foster high-quality research that has the potential of being published in accredited journals and can be applied practically within the bank’s framework. Industry-academic partnerships such as this are seen as a key solution to address the skill shortage in the banking sector.

Promoting Research and Teaching Collaboration

Secondly, the agreement between UP and FRB is set to encourage continuous research and teaching collaborations. This collaboration could potentially pave the way for new degree programs and short courses that are tailored to meet the demanding skills required in the banking industry.

Encouraging Thought Leadership and Networking

Lastly, the partnership aims to stimulate thought leadership and networking by organizing educational events. These events will not only provide an opportunity for networking but also stimulate thought-provoking discussions to address the challenges faced by the banking industry.

Professor Conrad Beyers, who leads UP’s Department of Actuarial Science, and Dr. Arno Botha, the Head of Credit Risk Modelling and Research at FRB, have both emphasized the importance of industry-academic partnerships like this. Furthermore, Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FRB, brought attention to the transformative role of generative AI in the workforce and the importance of adapting to these changes.

This partnership between UP and FRB is a shining example of how academia and industry can work together proactively to prepare for the future.