University of Illinois Launches Free Tax Assistance Program

The University of Illinois recently launched its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, targeting individuals with low-income, elderly, disabled, or those with limited English proficiency. Spearheading this initiative is Mandi Alt, an Instructor of Accountancy, backed by a decade of tax experience, complemented by a team of ten other faculty members from Gies College of Business.

Free Tax Assistance for the Needy

This program is aimed at individuals earning less than $60,000 per year, offering them free tax assistance during the tax season. The service's workforce comprises undergraduate and graduate students from the Department of Accountancy at the Gies College of Business. The assistance started on Thursday, with no appointment necessary, providing a helping hand to those who need it the most.

Process and Requirements

Individuals seeking tax assistance are advised to bring their identification and tax documents to the Salt & Light location at 1819 Philo Road in Urbana. The participants can drop their documents during designated times, after which they will undergo a brief interview with a volunteer. The volunteer will then verify their identity and scan their tax documents to a secure folder for the preparation of their tax returns.

Beneficial for All Parties Involved

Similar programs have proven to be mutually beneficial. For example, the Grace College School of Business has witnessed the positive impact of the VITA program in its fifteenth year. Here, free tax preparation help is provided to elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals. This program is conducted curbside with a limited number of in-person appointments, and students are required to volunteer for 15 hours. The pay-back is immense for both business students and recipients of the service. The IRS also offers a Free File program, which provides free online filing options for individuals or families who earned $79,000 or less in 2023.