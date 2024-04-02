University of Guam Launches Game-Changing Online Master of Accountancy Program

On November 28, 2022, the University of Guam took a significant step forward in professional education by launching its Master of Accountancy Program (MAcc), a fully online graduate program designed for working accounting professionals. This innovative program aims to equip students with advanced accounting skills and the necessary credits for CPA certification. In December 2023, the program proudly graduated its first cohort of 22 students, marking a milestone in the University's history and in the lives of these rising professionals.

Advertisment

Meeting the Demand for Advanced Accounting Education

The MAcc program offers a comprehensive curriculum covering professional accounting research, financial analysis and valuation, corporate governance and ethics, advanced auditing and forensic accounting, and information systems and data analytics. Its online format addresses the growing need for flexible learning options for working professionals aiming to advance their careers without sacrificing their current employment. Jamie Masangkay, one of the program's first graduates and a recipient of the AICPA Foundation Scholarship for Future CPAs, highlighted the program's role in changing the trajectory of his career by meeting the education requirements for CPA certification.

Building Professional Networks in a Digital Age

Advertisment

Despite being fully online, the MAcc program fosters a sense of community and networking among its students. Graduates have emphasized the value of developing lasting connections within the accounting industry through the program. The ability to interact with fellow professionals from various backgrounds, including international students, enriches the learning experience and opens doors to global opportunities. The program's appeal extends beyond Guam's shores, attracting interest from accounting professionals in Japan and potentially other international markets, which could significantly benefit the University and the regional workforce development.

Leadership and Vision for the Future

The success of the MAcc program is a testament to the vision and leadership of Dr. Martha Suez-Salas, the program chair; Dr. Roseann Jones, dean of the School of Business and Public Administration; and the dedicated faculty and instructors. Their commitment to offering quality, accessible education has not only provided valuable opportunities for current professionals but has also positioned the University of Guam as a leader in online graduate education. The program's continued growth and its impact on the professional landscape in Guam and beyond are eagerly anticipated.

As the University of Guam's Master of Accountancy Program celebrates its first group of graduates, the journey of these professionals and the program itself highlights the transformative power of education and technology. The program's success serves as a beacon for future initiatives aiming to enhance professional development and adapt to the evolving needs of the global workforce. With its forward-thinking approach, the MAcc program promises to contribute significantly to the field of accounting and the broader business community.