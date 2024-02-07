University of Delaware Battles Budget Challenges amid Soaring Health Care Costs

The University of Delaware (UD) is grappling with significant budget constraints invoked by skyrocketing health care costs. The institution stands at the precipice of a possible 27% hike in state employees' health insurance premiums in the upcoming fiscal year. This development was discussed in detail by UD President Dennis Assanis during the recent state budget hearings, throwing light on the university's financial strain as it expends approximately two-thirds of its annual budget on employee compensation and benefits.

Projected Cost Spike and Immediate Measures

The projected financial burden for fiscal year 2024 is estimated to be between $20 million and $40 million. Reacting promptly to this budget deficit, the university has enforced several cost-saving measures, including a hiring freeze, caps on raises, travel, external consulting, events, and discretionary spending. Furthermore, capital projects are being put on hold. Salary increases tied to contracts will continue, but all other salary-related actions are currently on hold.

Seeking New Revenue Sources and Future Adaptability

UD is encouraging its community to explore new revenue sources. The university has depicted these measures as part of a 'living document' that may be subject to alterations as economic conditions fluctuate. The university's statement underscores the proactive measures undertaken to handle financial hurdles while preserving academic excellence and maintaining operational quality.

State's Response to Rising Health Care Costs

State lawmakers are projected to concentrate on the issue of health benefits in the approaching budget season, as state agencies across Delaware grapple with the ramifications of escalating health care costs. State Sen. Trey Paradee, chairman of the Joint Finance Committee, has recognized the recent cost 'explosion' and emphasized the urgent need for solutions that address and manage these expenses.