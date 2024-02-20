Universal Music Group Strikes a $240 Million Deal with Chord, Elevating The Weeknd and John Legend in the Streaming Era

In an era where digital streams dictate the beat of the music industry, a monumental deal has been struck, marking a significant shift in how music giants invest in the future of sound. Universal Music Group NV, in a strategic move, is set to acquire a 25.8% stake in Chord, a burgeoning company that owns rights to over 60,000 songs from some of the most influential artists of our time, including The Weeknd, John Legend, and Lorde. With a $240 million investment, the valuation of Chord skyrockets to approximately $1.8 billion, debt included, setting a new precedent in the music catalog's worth in the streaming age.

Advertisment

The Catalysts Behind the Deal

The music industry has been witnessing a surge in the value of music catalogs, spurred by the growth of paid streaming services and previously low interest rates. Universal Music Group's decision to invest in Chord is not merely a financial maneuver but a visionary step towards embracing the evolving landscape of music consumption. This deal allows Universal to deepen its stakes in the music world without taking full ownership, complementing its already extensive portfolio that boasts legends like Bob Dylan, Ariana Grande, and ABBA. The acquisition underscores a clear strategy: leveraging the timeless appeal of artists like The Weeknd and John Legend to capitalize on the streaming revolution.

A Strategic Exit and Future Prospects

Advertisment

The transaction also sees KKR & Co. exiting its position by selling its stake to Universal and Dundee Partners, the Hendel family's investment firm, signifying a reshuffling of cards in the music investment game. Despite a recent slowdown in rights transactions, triggered by rising interest rates, the valuations of music catalogs remain high, and the appetite for such investments is undiminished. Lucian Grainge, Universal's CEO, has expressed confidence in the company's ability to maximize the commercial and creative value of music rights, hinting at a future ripe with opportunities for both Universal and Chord. With Dundee set to hold a 74.2% majority in Chord, and both entities eyeing future acquisitions, the stage is set for a collaboration that blends financial acumen with unmatched musical expertise.

Charting a New Course in the Streaming Era

The partnership between Universal Music Group and Chord is more than a business transaction; it is a testament to the changing tides in music consumption and the industry's adaptive strategies to stay ahead. Chord, with a significant portion of its catalog acquired through Kobalt Capital Ltd. in 2021, now finds itself at the nexus of financial investment and musical legacy. This alliance is poised to create a formidable platform for music investment, ensuring that the legacies of artists are preserved and appreciated in the digital age. As the lines between technology and humanity blur, Universal Music Group and Chord are leading the charge in defining the future of music, where every stream and download is a tribute to the timeless talent of artists like The Weeknd and John Legend.

In the grand symphony of the music industry, this deal between Universal Music Group and Chord is a clear note of progress, signaling a future where music catalogs are not just assets but vessels carrying the rich legacy of artists into the digital age. With Universal's strategic investment, the music of The Weeknd, John Legend, and Lorde is set to echo even louder in the era of streaming, ensuring their voices, and the voices of many like them, continue to resonate with audiences around the world.