United Cooperative Assurance Company Elects New Audit Committee Leadership Amid Financial Sector Evolution

On the 14th of January 2024, a pivotal shift occurred within the United Cooperative Assurance Company (UCAC), marking a significant step in its ongoing journey towards enhanced corporate governance and oversight. The company proudly announced the appointment of its Audit Committee's new chairman and members, a strategic move set to redefine its operational dynamics from January 13, 2024, to January 12, 2027. This announcement came after the Insurance Authority's nod of approval on February 19, 2024, underscoring a unanimous recognition of the appointees' prowess and the importance of robust audit functions in today's complex financial landscape.

Steering Towards Enhanced Governance

The newly appointed Audit Committee is poised to play a crucial role in overseeing the company's financial integrity and operational efficiency. At the helm as Chairman is Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Yahya, joined by esteemed members Mr. Ahmed Tawfiq Al-Khamis, Mr. Tariq Ali Al-Fayez, and Mr. Mohammad Hadi Al-Duwais. Each member brings to the table an extensive background in banking, finance, and insurance, complemented by a diverse array of academic and professional qualifications. This eclectic mix of expertise—ranging from Civil Engineering to Finance, Marketing, and Accounting, alongside certifications in Risk Management, Governance, Compliance, and a fellowship with the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants—promises a multifaceted approach to the committee's mandate.

Charting a Course in a Dynamic Sector

The financial sector's landscape is ever-evolving, with new challenges and opportunities emerging at a rapid pace. In this context, the UCAC's strategic decision to refresh its Audit Committee's leadership reflects a proactive approach to navigating these changes. The importance of such roles has escalated in recent times, with audit committees becoming a cornerstone of corporate accountability and risk management. The appointments received a non-objection from the Insurance Authority on 9 Shaban 1445H (February 19, 2024), a testament to the confidence placed in the newly appointed members and the rigorous selection process underlying their nomination.