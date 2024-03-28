United Capital Surges 71% in Gross Revenue, Announces Impressive 2023 Financial Milestones

United Capital Plc, a prominent financial service firm, has reported a remarkable 71% increase in gross revenue, reaching N45.90bn in 2023, a testament to its strategic operations and market adaptability. This financial uplift was primarily fueled by a 63% rise in net trading income and an extraordinary 865% increase in other income, showcasing the firm's diverse revenue streams and operational efficiency.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Financial Performance

The company's audited financial results for 2023, disclosed to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, highlighted a 28% growth in profit before tax, amounting to N17.30bn, and an 18% increase in profit after tax, which escalated to N11.42bn. A significant 55% growth in total assets was also recorded, rising to N931.95bn from N601.92bn in 2022, largely due to an 80% surge in investment securities. This financial prosperity enabled United Capital to declare a N10.8bn dividend, reinforcing its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Strategic Leadership and Future Outlook

Advertisment

Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, expressed his enthusiasm about the results, attributing the success to the firm's ability to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment while remaining focused on strategic priorities. Ashade's leadership has been pivotal in steering United Capital towards becoming a formidable Pan-African financial services group, with plans to continue enhancing stakeholder value and client lives through disciplined strategy execution in the coming years.

Implications for the Financial Services Industry

United Capital's stellar performance in 2023 not only underscores its resilience and strategic foresight but also reflects the potential for growth and innovation within the financial services industry in Africa. As the firm prepares for the 2024 financial year, its focus on strategic priorities and commitment to transforming the lives of its clients sets a benchmark for excellence and innovation in the sector, potentially inspiring similar growth trajectories among peers.