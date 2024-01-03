en English
Business

Uniswap Faces Significant Decline But Holds Potential for Future Increase

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), a well-known cryptocurrency, is facing a significant value decline over the past 24 hours, plummeting by 14.19% to a current price of $6.27. This recent drop is a constituent of a larger downward trend noticed over the previous week, where Uniswap experienced a 12.0% dip from a high of $7.35.

Examining Uniswap’s Volatility

Bollinger Bands, an indicator used to assess price volatility, have displayed varying degrees of volatility in Uniswap’s daily and weekly price movements. Wider bands at certain points represent increased volatility. Additionally, Uniswap’s trading volume has experienced a 7.0% reduction over the previous week. However, the coin’s circulating supply has seen a slight increase of 0.21%, surpassing 753.77 million, which is about 75.38% of the maximum supply limit of 1 billion UNI tokens.

Market Position and Capitalization

Currently, Uniswap holds the 22nd position in the market capitalization rankings, boasting a market cap of $4.79 billion. This data, sourced from the CoinGecko API, is generated through Benzinga’s automated content engine and is subjected to rigorous editorial review.

Uniswap’s Price Predictions

Despite the ongoing bearish trend, some predictions suggest a potential increase in Uniswap’s value by 216.27% by the end of 2026. They indicate an optimistic outlook for Uniswap, with a possible high of $124.80 by 2033. However, as with all investments, caution and informed decision-making are advised due to potential drastic price falls based on various factors.

Business Cryptocurrency Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

