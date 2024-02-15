Union Properties' Stance Against Former Chairman Amidst Financial Turnaround

Dubai-based developer Union Properties (UP) is taking a firm stance against former chairman Khalifa Al Hammadi and associated parties who have defaulted on a multi-million dollar settlement agreement. The move comes on the heels of UP's impressive net profit of AED 812 million in 2023, marking a significant turnaround in its fortunes.

A Dramatic Turnaround

Just a year ago, UP reported a net profit of a mere AED 30 million. Fast forward to 2023, and the Dubai developer has dramatically increased profits, attributed to successful cost efficiencies, debt restructuring, and a robust turnaround strategy. This staggering growth is reflected in the company's share price, which has risen by 10% year-on-year.

A Stern Final Notice

Despite its recent financial success, UP has not forgotten about the AED 620 million settlement agreement with its former chairman, Khalifa Al Hammadi. The agreement, which required payments totaling AED 620 million, specified AED 300 million to be paid in six monthly installments, with the remaining AED 320 million to be settled later. However, Al Hammadi and other involved parties have continued to default on the agreement, despite repeated notifications.

As a result, UP has taken decisive action, seizing assets and pursuing legal proceedings against the defaulters. The company's determination to recover the funds demonstrates its commitment to financial responsibility and upholding legal agreements.

Debt Repayment and Legal Action

In addition to its efforts to reclaim funds from Al Hammadi, UP has made significant strides in repaying its debts. The developer recently announced the repayment of AED 875 million in debts, further solidifying its financial position.

Meanwhile, Amlak, a Dubai financial services company, reported a net profit of AED 259.26 million in 2023, down from AED 476.14 million in the previous year. Despite the decrease, the company has now achieved two consecutive years of profitability and is actively working towards an exit from the Common Terms Agreement.