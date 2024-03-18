Union of Oil Importers Chairman: No Threat of Fuel Price Increase

Amidst global economic fluctuations, Vakhtang Iobashvili, Chairman of the "Union of Petroleum Products Importers," reassures the public about the stability of fuel prices in Georgia. Despite the potential for political turmoil to disrupt world oil markets, Iobashvili cites Georgia's advantageous geographical position and the equalization of European and Russian fuel prices as key factors in maintaining current fuel costs and supply.

Stable Fuel Prices Amid Global Uncertainties

According to Iobashvili, the fear of a fuel price surge in Georgia is unfounded. He emphasizes the balancing of Russian and European fuel prices and asserts the non-influence of Russian political movements on Georgia's fuel market. This stability is attributed to efficient transportation logistics and Georgia's strategic location, which ensure a steady fuel supply from a variety of countries, including Romania, Bulgaria, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Greece, without incurring additional costs.

Georgia's Geographical Advantage

Iobashvili highlights Georgia's geographical advantage as a crucial element in preventing fuel shortages and maintaining price stability. The country's position allows for diversified fuel imports from Europe and Asia, mitigating the risks associated with reliance on a single source. This, coupled with the existing stocks held by major companies in Georgia, provides a buffer against potential disruptions in the fuel supply chain.

Future Outlook: Stability Expected to Continue

The Chairman's statements shed a positive light on the future of fuel prices in Georgia, indicating that unless there are significant upheavals in the global oil markets, the current stability is expected to persist. He reassures the public and stakeholders that, with balanced prices and a strategic approach to fuel importation, Georgia's fuel market is well-positioned to remain stable, providing relief and certainty in an otherwise volatile global economic landscape.