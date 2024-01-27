Union Minister Karad Reviews Government Schemes in Ampati, Stresses on Financial Inclusion and Healthcare

In the South West Garo Hills of Ampati, Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, undertook a comprehensive review of central government schemes. This visit, mandated by the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), was purposed towards assessing the progress and challenges in the implementation of programs like Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Financial Inclusion in Focus

During his visit, Karad underscored the importance of financial inclusion. He pressed for the establishment of additional bank branches, especially in difficult terrains, to ensure the saturation of government schemes across the country. This move, the Minister believes, will help bring the financially marginalized sections of society into the fold of formal banking, thereby promoting economic equality.

Healthcare Enhancements and Awareness Program

Alongside financial matters, Karad also engaged with healthcare professionals to discuss potential improvements to the healthcare system. Highlighting the urgent need for surgical interventions in the region, he stressed on enhancing healthcare services, including access to generic medicines and improving maternal health through Ante Natal Checkup and Institutional delivery.

Engagement with Local Dignitaries

Accompanied by local dignitaries such as Tura MP Agatha K Sangma, Karad's visit included interactions across three locations in the district. In a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the role of bank correspondents was discussed, along with the necessity to enhance awareness of insurance schemes and housing initiatives. These discussions, held as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign, highlighted a multi-dimensional approach towards development, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and active participation from all stakeholders.