Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Scheme Boosting Gramin Dak Sevaks' Pay, Affecting 2.56L Workers

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 15, 2024, launched a pivotal financial upgradation scheme aimed at enhancing the service conditions of over 2.56 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) across India. This initiative, announced in New Delhi, promises three financial increments after 12, 24, and 36 years of service, significantly benefiting GDS workers beyond their standard Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA).

Empowering Rural Postal Workers

Vaishnaw highlighted the critical role of Grameen Dak Sevaks in bolstering the postal system within India's rural fabric. The scheme, part of a broader effort to remove service stagnation among GDSs, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform the postal network into a comprehensive service delivery mechanism. Innovations such as Passport Seva, Aadhar Seva, and Dak Niryat Kendra, coupled with the digitization of all post offices, underscore the government's commitment to modernizing rural postal services.

Enhancing Financial and Digital Inclusivity

With the opening of 10,480 new post offices, the scheme aims to ensure banking services within a 5 km radius of every inhabited village. Vaishnaw revealed the significant strides made in digital and financial inclusion - over 1.25 crore citizens obtained passports through post offices, and more than 10 crore benefited from Aadhar services. Furthermore, the scheme emphasizes the GDSs' role in delivering Aadhar services and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments, highlighting over 4 crore DBT recipients and the opening of 1.7 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts in rural locales.

Building a Future-Ready Postal Workforce

The government has prioritized the upskilling of Grameen Dak Sevaks through the Dak Karmyogi Portal, reflecting a shift towards a more efficient and service-oriented postal workforce. Additionally, Vaishnaw noted significant improvements in GDS welfare, including a notable increase in remuneration and gratuity, alongside digitizing the recruitment process for transparency. This suite of measures not only enhances the GDSs' service conditions but also fortifies the rural postal infrastructure against contemporary challenges.

This financial upgradation scheme marks a significant milestone in recognizing and rewarding the indispensable contributions of Gramin Dak Sevaks to India's rural communities. By addressing longstanding issues of stagnation and ensuring a path for continuous growth, the initiative promises to invigorate the rural postal ecosystem and pave the way for a more inclusive and accessible digital India.