Union Government Urges Power Gencos to Boost Electricity from Gas-Based Units Amid Summer Demand Surge

In a strategic move to meet the anticipated peak power demand this summer, the Union government is proactively encouraging power generation companies to purchase gas and enhance electricity production from underutilized gas-based power stations. On March 22, Power Minister RK Singh convened with gas-based power developers to discuss augmenting the role of gas-based power in India's energy mix, motivated by a notable decrease in natural gas prices by about 30% over the past six months.

Strategic Meeting and Directives

During the high-level meeting, Power Minister RK Singh highlighted the critical role of gas-based power in fulfilling the country's imminent power needs. With the softening of gas prices, Singh urged developers to increase gas procurement and subsequently, electricity generation. This initiative aims to incorporate nearly 10,000 MW of gas-based power into the national grid during the crucial summer months, bolstering the total capacity alongside NTPC's existing 5,000 MW gas-based capabilities.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite concerns over the offtake of gas-based power, the government remains optimistic about finding buyers given the high demand forecast. The meeting revealed that thermal power is operating at full capacity and no significant additions are expected soon, while hydropower is down due to adverse weather conditions. This scenario elevates the importance of gas-based power, especially for meeting night-time demand when renewable sources are less available.

Government Initiatives and Industry Response

To facilitate this transition, the Ministry of Power has called for a temporary reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on gas in Gujarat, where a significant portion of India's gas for power plants is sourced. This would help lower the cost of gas-based power, making it a more viable option for gencos. The ministry's effort to ramp up gas-based generation reflects a broader commitment to ensuring a stable and diversified energy supply, capable of meeting the dynamic needs of the country.

This push towards gas-based power generation not only addresses the immediate challenge of meeting peak summer demand but also aligns with India's long-term energy sustainability goals. By leveraging the current favorable market conditions for natural gas, the government aims to enhance the flexibility and reliability of the power system, ensuring that the lights stay on during the most demanding months.