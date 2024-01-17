Union Bankshares, Inc. Reports Decrease in Net Income for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Union Bankshares, Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont, has released its financial report for the last quarter and the entire year of 2023, and announced a regular quarterly cash dividend. The parent company of Union Bank saw a dip in its net income in the final quarter of 2023, recording $3.0 million compared to $3.4 million during the same period in 2022. There was also a decline in the annual net income, which fell from $12.6 million in 2022 to $11.3 million in 2023.

Advertisment

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's balance sheet showed an asset growth of 9.9%, amounting to $1.5 billion. This increase was primarily driven by loan growth, a rise in investment securities, and overnight deposits. Despite the asset growth, the investment portfolio experienced $41.0 million in unrealized losses due to prevailing interest rate conditions. Total deposits climbed to $1.31 billion, a significant part of which came from purchased brokered deposits.

Equity Capital and Earnings Per Share

Advertisment

Union Bankshares witnessed an increase in its equity capital, reaching $65.8 million. The book value per share stood at $14.56, a result partly credited to the reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the investment portfolio. Despite some financial setbacks, the company declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

A Closer Look at Income and Expenses

The company underwent a decrease in net interest income and a rise in noninterest expenses. However, on a positive note, it saw an expansion in noninterest income and a decrease in credit loss expenses and income tax expense. Union Bankshares, Inc. has been serving northern Vermont and New Hampshire through Union Bank, providing commercial, retail, municipal banking, and wealth management services. The bank holds a strong community involvement and has been honored with an 'Outstanding' rating in its last Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) examination.