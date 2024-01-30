Union Bank of the Philippines Eyes PHP 10 Billion Raise Through Stock Rights Offering

The Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP), controlled by the influential Aboitiz family, is set to launch a stock rights offering (SRO) that aims to raise up to PHP 10 billion. The bank's board of directors has approved the move, which is primarily intended to fuel the growth of its digital arm, UnionDigital, and accommodate an anticipated surge in retail loan disbursements.

The Ambitious Gamble

While UBP remains tight-lipped about the specifics of the SRO, including its timing and pricing, market analysts speculate that the offering could be priced at a discount to the market price to lure investors. A potential scenario suggests an SRO price of PHP 40.00 per share, a 7.4% discount from UBP's last closing price of PHP 43.20 per share. To meet its fundraising target, UBP would have to issue approximately 250 million new shares, which would expand the total outstanding shares by around 8.3%. This would imply an entitlement ratio of 1 SRO share for every 12 shares currently owned.

Historical Precedence

Interestingly, a previous SRO by UBP offered shares at a staggering 38% discount. This historical precedent hints at the possibility of an even more aggressive discount in the forthcoming offering. Such a move could potentially bring the SRO price down to PHP 26.78 per share and alter the entitlement ratio to 1 SRO share for every 8 shares held.

Challenging Times

In the backdrop of last year's 28% drop in net income, UBP is grappling with the financial strain of operating two systems concurrently as it transitions retail customers to its platform. Despite these hurdles, the bank has shown resilience, reporting strong growth in top-line revenues, driven by a robust consumer business and higher margins. The bank's net interest margin climbed to 5.5%, resulting in a 34% increase in net interest income. Moreover, non-interest income rose by 41%, with fee-based income growing by 54%. The bank's President and CEO remain optimistic about the strategic investments, citing promising early returns and a commitment to integrating new businesses for a stronger and more profitable UBP.