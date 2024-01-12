Unieuro Spa Reports Decreased Revenue but Positive Q3 in FY 2023-2024

Unieuro Spa, a leading retailer, has reported a drop in revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-2024, ending November 30. The company’s earnings came in at EUR1.92 billion compared to EUR2.04 billion for the same period in the previous year. In addition to the revenue dip, the adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (Ebit) also experienced a downturn, settling at EUR15.5 million from EUR21.2 million year-over-year.

Third Quarter Marks Improvement

Despite the overall downturn, the third quarter painted a more optimistic picture. The adjusted Ebit for this quarter rose substantially to EUR10.9 million, marking a 32% increase from the same quarter of the previous year. This upswing is credited to effective margin management and a significant cost rationalization plan. This is noteworthy despite a 7.8% reduction in revenues and an 11% decline in the consumer electronics market during the coveted Black Friday week.

Net Cash Position and Future Outlook

The company’s net cash position saw a decrease, reaching EUR104.0 million, a result of dividend payments and the recent acquisition of Covercare. Looking ahead, Unieuro’s projections for the future include expected revenues in the range of EUR2.65-2.70 billion, an adjusted Ebit of approximately EUR35 million, and a net cash position between EUR20 million and EUR40 million by the end of the year, considering the Covercare acquisition.

Cautious Optimism from Unieuro’s CEO

Unieuro’s CEO, Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli, expressed satisfaction with the third-quarter performance, despite the overall decline in the financial results. Monterastelli reiterated the company’s commitment to achieving the objectives of its strategic plan, which focuses on enhancing customer experience and accelerating growth in services and profitability. Following the announcement of these financial results, Unieuro’s share price enjoyed a 2.3% boost to EUR10.06.