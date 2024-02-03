UniCredit's Q4 Report: Analysts Predict Revenue Downturn Amid Strong Net Interest Income

UniCredit, a leading Italian financial institution, is on the verge of unveiling its fourth quarter fiscal results. Financial experts predict a total revenue of 5.61 billion euros for this quarter, a slight dip from the 5.72 billion euros reported in the same quarter of 2022. The bank's net profit is expected to hover around 1.21 billion euros, which is roughly half of the 2.46 billion euros accrued in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Italian Banking Stocks on the Rise

In 2023, the Italian banking sector, including UniCredit, experienced substantial growth due to elevated interest rates. UniCredit's shares alone surged by 45% over the past year. However, financial analysts from UBS and Barclays predict a more challenging environment for Italian banks as interest rates stabilize, with Barclays suggesting that the market's response to the upcoming results of Italian banks will depend on their strategies to sustain earnings into 2024 and beyond.

Strong Net Interest Income Despite Decreasing Interest Rates

Citi analysts predict that even with the potential drop in interest rates, the net interest income for Italian banks will remain robust due to hedging strategies, investment portfolios, and lending growth. UniCredit's fiscal strength is further highlighted by an estimated surplus of 11 billion euros over its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio target. This excess capital could pave the way for more returns for shareholders, although decisions regarding the use of this surplus may be deferred until the bank's board undergoes a reshuffle in the spring.

UniCredit's Q4 Financial Results

As UniCredit gears up to release its Q4 financial results on February 2, analysts anticipate an increase in earnings per share to €0.748 from €0.730 in the comparable quarter of the previous year. They also expect revenue to rise to €5.58 billion, up 7.26% from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the current fiscal year, analysts are forecasting a profit per share of €4.36 and revenue of €23.45 billion.