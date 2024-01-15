en English
Unicorn Companies Eye Potential Fundraising Amid Tech Industry Slowdown

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Unicorn companies that have not raised funds since 2021 are potentially bracing themselves for a venture capital investment round, according to a recent data analysis by Sifted, using Dealroom information. Despite the tech industry’s slowdown, where investors have grown cautious and companies have been forced to make cuts to survive, these companies may need to raise capital again, particularly if they have yet to reach profitability. The list includes high-profile firms such as Hotmart, N26, Monzo, MessageBird, ManyPets, Motorway, and Mambu.

Unicorn Companies in Need of Capital

Hotmart, an online course platform, once considered going public in 2021, but the post-2021 challenges forced it to reconsider its decision. N26, a German neobank, has had its share of woes, dealing with regulatory hurdles and a revolving door of executives. The UK neobank, Monzo, has managed to scale back losses and could be nearing profitability.

Other potential candidates for capital raising include MessageBird, a communications software provider, ManyPets, a pet insurance startup, Motorway, a used car marketplace, and Mambu, a cloud banking platform provider. These companies have raised over $50 million in the past and employ at least 50 workers.

Adapting to Tech Industry Slowdown

In response to the market downturn, these companies have undertaken various measures, including layoffs, scaling back on expansion, and management changes. For instance, the online healthcare provider, Kry International AB, valued at $2 billion last year, has cut 10% of its workforce. Meanwhile, Circle, a stablecoin issuer, is making another attempt at an IPO in the US.

Future Fundraising Plans

Despite the challenges, some companies, like ManyPets and Motorway, have indicated that they do not foresee a need for immediate fundraising. However, the strengthening cryptocurrency market could provide fresh fundraising opportunities. Companies like Kraken, Bitpanda, Bitso, Anchorage, BitGo, and Paxos are potential contenders for public listings, and the success of Circle’s IPO could encourage others to follow suit.

Business Finance
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

