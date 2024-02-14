Unexpected FTSE 100 Surge as UK Inflation Stays Steady, Virgin Media and O2 Face Backlash Over Price Hikes

In an unexpected turn of events, the FTSE 100 index climbed by 69 points to reach 7,582, following the release of lower than anticipated UK inflation data for January. The consumer price index remained steady at 4.0 percent year-on-year, defying market expectations of a rise to 4.2 percent.

Advertisment

A Surprise Uptick Amidst Stable Inflation

The financial world was taken aback as the FTSE 100 index soared, outperforming analysts' projections due to the unchanged inflation numbers. Despite the ongoing concerns about rising prices, the CPI held steady at 4.0 percent year-on-year in January, refuting predictions of a 4.2 percent increase.

Input prices experienced a decline of 3.3 percent annually, while output prices decreased by 0.6 percent. This downward trend provided some relief to investors and businesses alike, who have been grappling with inflationary pressures.

Advertisment

Virgin Media and O2 Face Backlash Over Price Hikes

As inflation rates remained stable, Virgin Media and O2 announced an 8.8 percent price increase, set to take effect in April. This move was met with criticism from Consumer group Which, who argued that the hike was disproportionate to the current inflation levels.

The retail price index (RPI) for January was used to justify the increase by the telecommunications giants. However, consumer advocates maintain that the RPI is an outdated measure and should not be the basis for determining price adjustments.

Advertisment

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC Leads the Pack

In the wake of the inflation report, Bloomsbury Publishing PLC emerged as a standout performer within the FTSE All-Share index. The company's shares surged nearly 10 percent, reaching 540p, following the announcement of a second profit upgrade in just a few months.

The publishing house's success can be attributed to its diverse portfolio and strategic positioning, allowing it to capitalize on market opportunities amidst economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, US stock markets are anticipated to open higher on Wednesday, shaking off the losses incurred on Tuesday due to higher than expected inflation data. Investors are now awaiting additional data releases, such as retail sales, industrial production, jobless claims, and Manufacturing indices from Philadelphia and New York, to gauge the economic landscape more accurately.