Finance

Underutilization of Health Savings Accounts as Investment Tools: A Lost Opportunity

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:23 am EST
Underutilization of Health Savings Accounts as Investment Tools: A Lost Opportunity

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)—tax-favored savings arrangements for individuals and families covered by high-deductible health insurance plans—offer a significant triple tax advantage, making them an attractive investment vehicle for health expenses. However, they are significantly underutilized as investment tools, with a majority of HSA participants treating them akin to regular bank accounts, according to a survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

A Lost Opportunity

The survey reveals that only 19% of HSA participants invest their account assets. The remainder hold their money in cash, thereby reducing the potential benefits of HSAs as a retirement savings tool to cover future health costs. This practice tacitly diminishes the triple tax advantage—tax-free contributions, investment growth, and withdrawals—that HSAs offer, provided the funds are used for eligible medical expenses.

Optimizing HSAs

Financial experts recommend a different approach for leveraging the benefits of HSAs. They advise keeping an amount equal to the annual insurance deductible in cash and investing the remainder. This strategy allows the funds to grow over time, potentially leading to substantial savings to cover future health expenses. However, it’s worth noting that this strategy might not be feasible for everyone, as it requires paying current medical bills out of pocket, enabling the HSA funds to grow.

Employer Constraints and Flexibility

About 40% of employers do not offer investment options for HSAs, offering only cash options. This factor could explain why many employees treat HSAs like regular bank accounts. However, unlike employer-tied 401(k) accounts, employees have the flexibility to open an HSA with a different provider to access investment options. This flexibility enables them to maximize the benefits of HSAs, making them a crucial tool for managing health-related expenses and planning for retirement.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

