en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Understanding the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Its Competitors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Understanding the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Its Competitors

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 Index, a benchmark composed of approximately 500 of the largest U.S. publicly traded companies measured by market capitalization. As of February 25, 2022, SPY has achieved an annualized return of 10.40% since its launch on January 22, 1993, a period encompassing three bear markets, three recessions, and the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

Investing in SPY ETF

Investing in the SPY ETF is akin to investing in stocks. It is passively managed, meaning it replicates the holdings of the S&P 500 Index without active stock selection by the fund manager. The fund is cap-weighted, with major sectors represented being technology (25%), financials (14%), and healthcare (14%). While investing in SPY is considered diversified, it is essential to remember that it is entirely composed of stocks and thus subject to market fluctuations and potential investment losses.

SPY ETF vs. Other Funds

The SPY ETF competes with other large, low-cost S&P 500 index funds and mutual funds. The choice of investment would primarily hinge on an individual’s risk tolerance and investment goals. It is critical to understand that past performance does not guarantee future results.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF

Apart from the SPY ETF, there is the Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF, a series of Innovator ETFs Trust, which is an actively managed ETF. This fund invests substantially all of its assets in FLEX Options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. These FLEX Options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation. The fund’s strategy is designed to produce predetermined investment outcomes based on the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, with the outcomes determined upon the expiration of its FLEX Options investments on the last day of the Outcome Period.

0
Finance Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Enovis Corporation Acquires LimaCorporate, Enhancing Global Orthopedic Market Foothold

By Quadri Adejumo

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju's Amidst Company Turmoil

By Rafia Tasleem

Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Radware Set to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results ...
@Business · 1 min
Radware Set to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results ...
heart comment 0
Andrew Yeung’s ‘Eat the Frog’ Strategy: The Secret to Rapid Promotions

By Wojciech Zylm

Andrew Yeung's 'Eat the Frog' Strategy: The Secret to Rapid Promotions
CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence

By Salman Khan

CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence
NIO Inc. Offers to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

By Muhammad Jawad

NIO Inc. Offers to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Bonhoeffer Capital Management Strategically Adjusts Portfolio Amidst Economic Downturns

By BNN Correspondents

Bonhoeffer Capital Management Strategically Adjusts Portfolio Amidst Economic Downturns
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
38 seconds
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
2 mins
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
2 mins
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
2 mins
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
2 mins
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
3 mins
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
3 mins
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
3 mins
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
4 mins
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
21 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
22 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app