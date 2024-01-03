Understanding the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Its Competitors

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 Index, a benchmark composed of approximately 500 of the largest U.S. publicly traded companies measured by market capitalization. As of February 25, 2022, SPY has achieved an annualized return of 10.40% since its launch on January 22, 1993, a period encompassing three bear markets, three recessions, and the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

Investing in SPY ETF

Investing in the SPY ETF is akin to investing in stocks. It is passively managed, meaning it replicates the holdings of the S&P 500 Index without active stock selection by the fund manager. The fund is cap-weighted, with major sectors represented being technology (25%), financials (14%), and healthcare (14%). While investing in SPY is considered diversified, it is essential to remember that it is entirely composed of stocks and thus subject to market fluctuations and potential investment losses.

SPY ETF vs. Other Funds

The SPY ETF competes with other large, low-cost S&P 500 index funds and mutual funds. The choice of investment would primarily hinge on an individual’s risk tolerance and investment goals. It is critical to understand that past performance does not guarantee future results.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF

Apart from the SPY ETF, there is the Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF, a series of Innovator ETFs Trust, which is an actively managed ETF. This fund invests substantially all of its assets in FLEX Options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. These FLEX Options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation. The fund’s strategy is designed to produce predetermined investment outcomes based on the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, with the outcomes determined upon the expiration of its FLEX Options investments on the last day of the Outcome Period.