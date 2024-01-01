en English
Finance

Understanding Tax Implications for Social Security Benefits: A Guide for the 2024 Tax Season

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Understanding Tax Implications for Social Security Benefits: A Guide for the 2024 Tax Season

As the tax season approaches, a critical reminder for individuals receiving Social Security benefits is that their benefits may be subject to federal income tax. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) uses a formula based on ‘combined income’ to determine the taxable amount. The combined income includes the individual’s adjusted gross income, nontaxable interest, and half of their Social Security benefits.

Understanding Taxable Social Security Benefits

Depending on the level of this combined income, up to 85% of Social Security benefits can be taxable for individuals with higher income levels. For those with lower income levels, up to 50% can be taxable. The tax implications vary based on whether recipients are filing a joint or individual tax return.

Guidance for Tax Filing

To assist in the tax filing process, the Social Security Administration sends out the Social Security Benefit Statement, or SSA-1099, to beneficiaries in January each year. This document details the amount received in benefits and aids in calculating taxes owed. If the SSA-1099 is not received, recipients can access a printable version online by creating a ‘my Social Security’ account.

Strategies to Reduce Tax Exposure

Strategies to reduce exposure to Social Security payroll taxes include earning more, earning less, or considering deferred compensation plans. It’s important to note that the lower your taxable earnings, the lower the Social Security benefit you’ll ultimately receive. In 2024, 11 states including Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont will tax Social Security benefits, although some offer deductions or exemptions based on income levels. Additionally, nine states do not impose state income taxes at all.

Updates to Social Security Benefits

For 2024, updates to Social Security benefits include a 3.2% increase in monthly benefit checks, the maximum retirement check amount, and the Medicare Part B premium increase. The highest possible wages susceptible to the OASDI tax will rise by $8,400, reaching $160,200 to $168,600. Both workers and employers will each pay 6.2% of their annual salaries in OASDI taxes in 2024. Each beneficiary will receive a raise of 3.2% in the next year, resulting in $168,600 being the maximum amount of chargeable revenue. The monthly cost of Protection will rise from 1,640 to 1,730 US dollars in 2024.

Maximizing Social Security Benefits

Strategies for maximizing Social Security benefits include understanding the calculation method, considering employment decisions to increase average indexed monthly earnings, deferring deductions to maximize AIME, and delaying the start of benefits to increase monthly income. Additionally, setting up a tax-efficient strategy for retirement account distributions can reduce federal tax liability on Social Security benefits. It is important for Social Security recipients to understand these rules and prepare accordingly for their tax obligations.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

