Business

Understanding Return on Equity: A Deep Dive into Basic-Fit N.V.’s Financials

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
The financial world is filled with numerous metrics that help evaluate a company’s performance. In this ocean of numbers, Return on Equity (ROE) stands out as a significant measure. This metric gauges how effectively a company is growing its value and managing its shareholders’ funds. Essentially, it measures a firm’s profitability concerning shareholder’s equity. It’s calculated by dividing net profit by shareholders’ equity.

Understanding ROE through Basic-Fit N.V.

To illustrate, let’s take a look at Basic-Fit N.V., a company listed on AMS with the ticker BFIT. Basic-Fit has an ROE of 4.6%, calculated from a net profit of 18 million and shareholders’ equity of 400 million. This figure is below the Hospitality industry’s average ROE of 8.2%, suggesting that the company may not be as profitable as its peers.

Low ROE: Not Always a Red Flag

However, a low ROE doesn’t necessarily signal poor performance. If a company has low to moderate debt levels, a low ROE indicates potential for improvement through financial leverage. Conversely, a high level of debt coupled with a low ROE can be risky, as it curtails the company’s future options and amplifies risk.

Debt and ROE: The Case of Basic-Fit N.V.

Unfortunately, Basic-Fit’s debt to equity ratio is a high 2.03, indicating a significant use of debt, which currently makes it less attractive. Nevertheless, ROE should not be the sole measure of a company’s quality. Growth expectations and profit growth reflected in the company’s price should also be taken into account.

In conclusion, while evaluating investment options, investors should consider companies with high ROE and low debt. This combination can provide a balance of growth potential and financial stability. A comprehensive list of such companies can further aid investors in making informed decisions.

Business Finance Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

